Patrick Mahomes Leads Kansas City Chiefs During First Preseason Game Following Wife Brittany's Pregnancy News

The three-time Super Bowl MVP was back on the field on Saturday, Aug. 10, as the Chiefs faced off against the Jacksonville Jaguars

Courtney Culbreath/Getty Patrick Mahomes takes the field in the Chiefs' preseason game against the Jaguars on Aug. 10, 2024

Patrick Mahomes returned the field to lead the Kansas City Chiefs in his first game since his wife, Brittany Mahomes, announced they are expecting their third baby together.

On Saturday, Aug. 10, the Chiefs quarterback charged onto the gridiron with his team at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Fla., for a preseason matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Ahead of the game, he was seen giving a rallying speech to hype up his teammates in a video shared on the Chiefs' official Instagram account.

Another video posted by the team captured Patrick running over to sign a young fan's T-shirt and posing for a photo with a man and a baby. The Chiefs also showcased Patrick's preppy pregame style with a photo and video of the athlete arriving at the stadium in a red polo shirt. "Polo Patrick is on site," the post was captioned.

Courtney Culbreath/Getty Patrick Mahomes signs a young fan's T-shirt at the Chiefs' preseason game against the Jaguars on Aug. 10, 2024

Just ahead of the game, Brittany shared a series of highlights from a fun outing to a petting zoo with the couple's two children, Sterling and Bronze. It doesn't appear that she made the trip to Florida to watch her husband play.

Back in February, Patrick took the title of MVP for the third time during Super Bowl LVIII after he and the Chiefs defeated the San Francisco 49ers 25-22.

Following the game, the quarterback praised his team’s “defense” for “keeping us in there” and “of course, Harrison Butker,” who tied the game with a field goal to bring the game into overtime.

Now, the three-time Super Bowl MVP will also be a dad of three, with Brittany announcing that she is pregnant and expecting their third baby in a joint Instagram Reel on July 12.

Courtney Culbreath/Getty Patrick Mahomes warms up ahead of the Chiefs' preseason game against the Jaguars on Aug. 10, 2024

In the video, the pair and their daughter Sterling, 3, and son Bronze, 20 months, laughed and danced around with sonograms while sporting all-white outfits.

"Round three, here we come 🤍," the proud parents captioned the Reel.

The couple has been married since March 2022, after Patrick proposed to Brittany in September 2020 following his Super Bowl ring ceremony.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Brittany Mahomes and Patrick Mahomes at the 2023 ESPY Awards on July 12, 2023

In October 2022, the quarterback talked about his parenting philosophy during an episode of Football in America, saying he plans to “stay out of the way” when it comes to his kids’ athletic interests.

“I'm going to teach my son, my daughter all the fundamentals and whatever they want to learn. But at the same time, I want to let it be about them," Patrick explained. "That's what my dad did growing up, that's what my parents did. They didn't pressure me to do anything. I think that's why I'm in the position I am today."



