Patrick Mahomes Says He's Bringing a TV to Training Camp This Year to Watch the Paris Olympics

Mahomes is also looking forward to playing EA Sports NCAA College Football 25 during Chiefs training camp

Steve Granitz/FilmMagic Patrick Mahomes

Patrick Mahomes doesn't want to miss a minute of the excitement at the upcoming Summer Olympics in Paris.

The 28-year-old Kansas City Chiefs quarterback revealed a new addition to his training camp packing list this season in anticipation of the 2024 Games: a TV.

"This is my first year I'm bringing a TV," Mahomes told Fox 4 Kansas City reporter Rob Collins while speaking to media on July 16.

Mahomes explained that he's never made the effort to bring along a television for Chiefs camp before. However, "NCAA came out so I'm gonna have to turn it on," said Mahomes, referring to EA Sports College Football 25, which launches worldwide on July 19.

"I brought a TV for NCAA and the Olympics so this is my first year ever doing that." Mahomes added, as seen in a video shared by Collins on X (formerly known as Twitter).

Related: Brittany Mahomes Shares Double Date Photo with Taylor Swift, Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce: 'A Time Was Had'

The Chiefs will hold training camp through early August, with the team playing their first preseason game against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Aug. 10 in Florida.

The 2024 Olympics, airing on NBC and Peacock, begin on July 26 and conclude on Aug. 11.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer , from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Mahomes and the Chiefs reported back to camp shortly after the quarterback announced he and his wife, Brittany Mahomes, are expecting their third child. "Round three, here we come 🤍," the couple captioned a joint video announcement via Instagram on July 12.

The couple are also parents to daughter Sterling Skye, 3, and son Patrick "Bronze" Lavon Mahomes III, 18 months.

Erick W. Rasco/Sports Illustrated via Getty Images Patrick and Brittany Mahomes with their children

Related: Patrick Mahomes Jokes He’s ‘Done’ with Having Kids amid Wife Brittany’s Third Pregnancy

With the Chiefs holding training camp at Missouri Western State University about an hour outside of Kansas City, Mahomes told reporters that while it's "fun" to lock in with his teammates for a new season, being away from his family is "tough."



"The only thing for me is leaving the family is always tough, especially as the kids get older," Mahomes said, according to NFL.com.

"But being in the building, being at lunch together, being at dinner together, always being around the guys, you build this culture and family-type brotherhood. I'm excited to continue to do that," he added.

For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.