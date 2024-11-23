Patrick Mahomes Sends Pregnant Wife Brittany Bouquet of Roses 'Just Because': See Her Sweet Response

Brittany is pregnant with their third child

Brittany Mahomes/Instagram; Lexie Moreland/WWD via Getty Brittany and Patrick Mahomes.

Patrick Mahomes is keeping the romance alive between him and his pregnant wife Brittany .

The soon-to-be mom of three, 29, shared a sweet post to her Instagram Stories on Friday, Nov. 22, showing off a big bouquet of white roses that her Chiefs quarterback husband sent her "just because."

"Just because flowers," Brittany captioned the sweet Boomerang video, adding: "I love you, @patrickmahomes."

Brittany Mahomes/Instagram Brittany Mahomes' bouquet of flowers.

Brittany first announced that she was expecting her third child with the quarterback, also 29, in July. In a heartfelt Instagram video, the couple — who are already parents to daughter Sterling, 3, and son Bronze, 23 months — showed off footage of their family of four wearing white clothing and holding up her sonogram images of the unborn baby.

"Round three, here we come 🤍," the soon-to-be parents of three captioned the Reel.

The pair met in high school and dated for 10 years before tying the knot on March 12, 2022, in a private ceremony held in Maui, Hawaii.

The couple are often candid about their relationship and home life on social media, often showing off footage of their family spending time together – attending Chiefs games to support Patrick and occasionally taking a date night for themselves.

Just last month, the couple showed off their matching Halloween costumes in another Instagram post writing, "Happy Halloween🖤." Patrick dressed up in a custom zoo keeper uniform with his name printed on it, along with a bucket hat and matching boots. Brittany, meanwhile, wore a kangaroo onesie and light brown winter boots.

The pair's kids also dressed up like animals, with Sterling wearing a pink flamingo costume and Bronze, who turns 2 in November in a lion costume.

Jamie Squire/Getty Patrick and Brittany Mahomes with their kids.

As football season kicked off in September, Brittany also showed her love for her husband after he took home a win against the Los Angeles Chargers.

On her Instagram Stories, she shared a snap of herself and Patrick hugging on the football field after the game and captioned the post: "Another win, always proud of you 15." The proud wife posted a photo of her wrapping her arms around Patrick’s shoulders while the NFL star placed his arms around her waist.



In an interview with PEOPLE that same month, Patrick spoke about using FaceTime to see his wife and kids as much as possible when he's out on the road.

“It makes the distance feel a little smaller when I’m on the road,” the reigning Super Bowl MVP told PEOPLE, adding that he relishes “spending as much time with the family,” whether it’s in the offseason or along the sidelines.

“There’s nothing better,” he said.

Mahomes' Chiefs take on the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, Nov. 24.