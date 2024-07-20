Patrick Mahomes and Wife Brittany Reveal Sex of Third Baby: ‘Baby Mahomes #3 Is A...'

The couple announced they were expecting their third child together earlier this month

Christopher Polk/Variety via Getty

Patrick Mahomes and wife Brittany Mahomes are adding another girl to their home team!

The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback, 27, and Kansas City Current co-owner revealed in a celebratory joint Instagram post on Friday, July 19, that their third child together is a girl.

The pair's 3-year-old daughter Sterling Skye helped unveil the moment by playing a fun game of Tic-Tac-Toe, revealing three pink Xs in a row. Pink smoke and matching confetti made the scene complete as Sterling proudly held a "big sister" flag.

The couple also shares son Patrick "Bronze" Lavon Mahomes III, 19 months.

Brittany hasn't shied away about the details of how their family has grown over the years.

Asked if Bronze was the result of a planned pregnancy in an Instagram Q&A in spring 2023, Brittany revealed the couple's son was conceived on their wedding night. She was later asked if she got to do any cute pregnancy reveals with her Super Bowl-winning husband.

"Nothing cute lol, both were 'oh s--t' moments 😂," she shared.

Brittany Mahomes/Instagram; Joe Scarnici/Getty for Maxim

The mom of two also wasn't afraid to admit she has help keeping her family flowing smoothly.

"Yes, I have help 😂." she wrote.

"And I'm very thankful for it! Chef, nanny, a virtual assistant lol, and our security team," she continued.



