Patrick Schwarzenegger Shares He is Going to Host Weekly Screenings of 'White Lotus' at His House

When season 3 of 'The White Lotus' airs, Patric Schwarzeneggerk says, he’ll “for sure” host weekly watch parties with his family and friends—though he won’t stick around for every scene. “There’ll be a few episodes that I’ll be nervous to watch with everybody,” he admits. “The show gets spicy. There will be moments when I will probably take a bathroom break.” But he’ll still be on the edge of his seat like the rest of the show’s fans. “I purposefully and strategically did not read all of the parts of the script,” he says. “I read all the stuff I'm part of, but there's a lot of stuff in The White Lotus and throughout the story that your character doesn't necessarily interact with. . . . So a lot of the time I tried not to learn too much about those so that I could watch it as a fan.”