Patrick Schwarzenegger Shares His Love Story with Fiancée Abby Champion

Abby Champion is a "supermodel," Patrick gushes. "When we first met... I was 21, she was 18. So you're very different people and humans when you're that age versus now I'm 31, she's 27." But Patrick says he knew she was the one when he saw "how much she values family and how similar our core values are. . . . Over the course of the years, I just continuously fell in love with her more and more, with the kind of human that she was becoming and that the relationship was becoming."