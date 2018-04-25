Patrik Laine sits out practice as Jets warm up for Game 1 battle with Predators

Winnipeg Jets scoring machine Patrik Laine didn't dress for practice Wednesday, but head coach Paul Maurice says the 20-year-old will be ready to go for Game 1 of the team's second-round playoff series against the Predators.

"Patty didn't miss anything," Maurice said after the Jets practice, adding he expects Laine will play Friday. "He'll be fine."

Maurice said the team isn't pushing it with any players who might need a rest, a strategy he says is in keeping with their approach during the regular season.

The first game of the series will be broadcast by CBC at 7 p.m. CT Friday from Bridgestone Arena in Nashville.

Nashville beat the Colorado Avalanche on Monday in a 5-0 blowout, wrapping the 4-2 series and sending them into the second round to face the Jets.

Winnipeg ousted the Minnesota Wild 4-1 in the first round with their series-winning game last Friday. Winnipeg skunked Minnesota 5-0 and Connor Hellebuyck stopped 30 shots for the shutout.

The 24-year-old netminder is looking forward to taking on the Preds, but he says it won't be an easy series. Nashville was 3-1-1 against Winnipeg during regular season play.

"They're where they are for a reason and we're not going to take them lightly," he said. "If you want to earn a Stanley Cup, you've got to go through the best teams."

Jets left-winger Nikolaj Ehlers said getting into the right head space on the ice Wednesday has him feeling good about Game 1.

"We do have a lot of speed on the power play line but we need to be able to keep the puck on our sticks and get pucks in the net," he said.

Maurice said both teams are confident offensively and have similar styles of play.

Whichever team plays with the most discipline and is able to harness the energy of the moment will be the one to continue on to the next round, he said.

"Whoever is in the [penalty] box the least has the best chance," he said, adding the Jets' special teams are integral to the team's success.

"Both teams have good power plays, both have good penalty kills. There's not a weakness there for either team, so execution on both ends is the key."