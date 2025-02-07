This patriotic pilot is sending a message in the sky

Yahoo News Canada Video

While there are many funny moments in the new movie Kinda Pregnant on Netflix, one that stands out is a particularly hysterical scene when Lainy (Amy Schumer) goes to a prenatal yoga class, with her fake pregnancy belly, where she meets Brianne Howey's character Megan. The teacher, played by Jackie Sandler, instructs the class to inhale and "pull up from the vagina," and "exhale through your butthole." "I'm just trying not to break the whole time," Howey told Yahoo Canada. "I'm trying to think of very, very serious things, like sports, things that I know I can keep a straight face during." While Will Forte isn't in that scene, he certainly had some opinions about it, urging Amy Schumer to add more fart sounds. "It was his only note about the whole movie. That's it," Schumer said. "He watched the whole movie and he really kept checking in with me, like, 'How are we doing on those farts?'" "We pushed, we pushed, we put in, and then the odd the test audiences started being like, 'There's too many farts,' and so we had to pull it back. And we're like, Will we're listening to the audience, OK."