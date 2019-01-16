How the Patriots and Chiefs Will Stay Warm During a Polar Vortex Game

From Popular Mechanics

Tom Brady and Patrick Mahomes II are in for a frosty battle when the New England Patriots visit the Kansas City Chiefs for the AFC Championship Game this Sunday. A polar vortex could send the mercury into the single digits or even negative degrees Fahrenheit by kickoff. (No frostbite for the Rams and Saints, who’ll play the other conference championship game indoors).

Football and bad weather go hand in hand, of course, as NFL lore is replete with myths about “Bear weather” and “the frozen tundra of Lambeau Field.” However, the modern NFL uses a number of tricks to keep its players warm during even the most frigid football game day.

Unfrozen Tundra

Photo credit: Icon Sportswire - Getty Images More

The most important piece that will be heating up Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday will be invisible to the TV audience. In 2016, the Chiefs installed a $2.2. million under-field heating unit. Three-million-BTU boilers hidden underneath the stadium bleachers pump heat through 4-inch pipes tucked underneath the sandy underbelly of the playing surface to prevent the field from freezing.

Despite its frozen reputation, Green Bay’s Lambeau Field actually was the first in the NFL to install such a hydronic heating system, burying pipes 6 inches to a foot under the turf and filling them with warmth to keep the soil and roots from freezing. A host of other stadiums, Arrowhead included, would follow in the years to come.

Through years of trial and error, Lambeau groundskeeper Allen Johnson has learned that he likes his system humming along at 38 degrees - just above freezing, but still cold enough to let the grass begin to "harden off and get tougher." "You could remove the soil and see nothing but white tubing," Johnson says. "The main goal is to keep it thawed out. There is not a difference [in] softer soil between 40 and 50 degrees."

If it gets too chilly in the days leading up to a Packers game, Johnson adds a tarp, props it up, and blows warm air under it, creating a blanket of warm air to keep the surface dry. "When it gets really bitter up here, you can't get the surface totally warm because you can't control the ambient air. There was a time in 2007 when I brought the heat system up and maxed it out to battle the bitter cold. It was working overtime that day."

Every groundskeeper has a different strategy. The Baltimore Ravens crew warms it soil to nearly 50 degrees and Philadelphia once pushed its field to 60 degrees. The Chiefs will likely move toward 50 degrees, ensuring the field isn’t frozen (the grass tips may frost, however) and keeping the playing surface softer and safer.

Heat Your Seat!

Photo credit: Icon Sportswire - Getty Images More

Story continues