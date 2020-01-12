Patriots Star Julian Edelman Arrested for Allegedly Jumping on a Car in Beverly Hills: Reports

New England Patriots wide receiver and Super Bowl MVP Julian Edelman was arrested Saturday night for misdemeanor vandalism, multiple outlets reported.

Edelman, 33, was arrested in Beverly Hills after he allegedly jumped on the hood of a Mercedes at about 9 p.m. local time, causing damage to the vehicle, according to TMZ, ESPN, and NBC Boston.

After the arrest, the NFL star was released by police, the outlets reported. Edelman is reportedly scheduled to appear at Airport Courthouse on April 13.

Beverly Hills Police Department did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment. A rep for Edelman said they will not be commenting on the reports.

On the night of Edelman’s arrest, retired Boston Celtics star Paul Pierce shared an Instagram photo of himself, Edelman and former Patriots receiver Danny Amendola at Cantina Frida, a Mexican restaurant in Beverly Hills.

“@edelman11@dannyamendola y’all know what it is #bostonshit #champs,” Pierce, 42, captioned the shot of the three professional athletes.

Over the years, Edelman has made frequent appearances at Boston sporting events, including Red Sox and Celtics games. In April, he was in attendance at the TD Garden for the Bruins’ match-up against the Toronto Maple Leafs when the Jumbotron showed him chugging a beer.

Julian Edelman just made TD Garden lose it. pic.twitter.com/8AUkjX3xIo — Conor Ryan (@ConorRyan_93) April 23, 2019

Edelman joined Bruins fans at the beginning of the game waving the fan banner, USA Today reported. By the end of the first period, he was chugging a beer in a moment that got the entire stadium cheering — including the Bruins players, themselves.