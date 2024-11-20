‘Patronising’ minister tells farmers to ‘find out how inheritance tax works’

More than 10,000 farmers descended on Whitehall on Tuesday to protest against the Government’s inheritance tax raid - Paul Grover for The Telegraph

A Treasury minister has been accused of patronising farmers after urging them to “find out about how inheritance tax works”.

James Murray, the Exchequer Secretary to the Treasury, accepted the “strength of feeling” about the policy but said those concerned should familiarise themselves with the system.

His remarks came after more than 10,000 farmers descended on Whitehall on Tuesday to protest against the Government’s inheritance tax raid on farms.

Rachel Reeves, the Chancellor, announced at the Budget that farms worth more than £1 million will become eligible for 20 per cent inheritance tax.

Mr Murray told the BBC: “I can understand there is a real strength of feeling about the decision that we have taken, and that people might be anxious if they are trying to work out if these changes might affect them.

“And what I would really encourage everyone to do who is anxious about this is to find out about how inheritance tax works.”

Mr Murray was then told that was exactly what farmers would have been doing since the Budget, and it was suggested to him that his comment was “rather patronising”.

He replied: “No – I think that inheritance tax is something that many people who have been accessing agricultural property relief since the last changes in 1992, they may not have looked into the detail of inheritance tax because they haven’t had to think about it for the last 30 years.”

Earlier this week, Baroness Mallalieu, who has sat in the Lords as a Labour peer since 1991, said her party had become too “urban” to understand the impact of the tax raid.

Kemi Badenoch, the Conservative leader, and Nigel Farage, the leader of Reform UK, were among those who attended the farmers’ protest on Tuesday to show their support.

They were joined by Jeremy Clarkson, the star of Clarkson’s Farm, and Lord Lloyd-Webber, both of whom warned that the inheritance tax policy would have unintended consequences.

Sir Keir Starmer has repeatedly claimed that the vast majority of farms will be unaffected by the policy. On Tuesday,Steve Reed, the Environment Secretary, said that “only around 500 farms” would be impacted by the tax raid, a figure that has been questioned by many industry figures.

There have been the first signs of mutiny on the Labour benches over the policy as Steve Witherden, the MP for Montgomeryshire and Glyndwr, suggested changes may be needed.

Andrew MacNae, who represents Rossendale and Darwen, added that it was not clear whether the inheritance tax proposed change would protect family farms.

Downing Street and the Treasury have refused to back down over the scheme, despite the protests and warnings that it could end the tradition of family farms while harming Britain’s food security.