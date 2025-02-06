The pattern continues: foggy mornings and near record warm days

Meteorologist Devon Lucie starts us off showing where the fog is the worst Wednesday night and who's under the Dense Fog Advisory, then jumps into the high resolution forecast showing where fog is expected to be the worst Thursday morning and how warm we'll get in the afternoon, then shows the same for Friday. Then he covers the forecasts for the New Orleans Super Bowl Host Committee parade forecast Saturday and the Super Bowl Sunday forecast, then when showers and storms are likeliest to return while finishing with your seven day forecast.