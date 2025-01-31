Pattern flip brings snowfall, tricky travel conditions to B.C. for the weekend

As we near the end of January and await February's arrival this weekend, B.C. is finally going to see a bit of a changeover as the prolonged dry streak will come to an end as a pattern flip unfolds across the South Coast.

Impactful snowfall will linger into the weekend, with highway pass travel concerns and the potential for low elevation flurries.

In fact, some lower-elevation communities along B.C.'s South Coast could see mixing or some snow by Sunday as the cooler air makes it down the coast.

Thursday: rain returns to the south

Vancouver received its first rainfall in nearly two weeks on Thursday afternoon.

B.C. rainfall Jan 30

Vancouver International Airport could see 30-50 mm of rainfall before the precipitation eases Friday evening. A low moving over Howe Sound brought heavy rain and alpine snow to the region which will intensify into Friday.

Cold air will leave the Arctic and infiltrate Western Canada, bringing below-seasonal temperatures across B.C. for this weekend and beyond. .

Friday and beyond: snowfall and tricky travel

Snowfall warnings have been issued across much of the south coast of B.C., those around the Sea to Sky highway could see 10-20 cm of snow on Friday, with more possible on Saturday.

Highway pass snowfall could also impact travel conditions in the Kootenays. As the low travels eastward, a trailing trough will continue to produce unsettled alpine snow conditions throughout the weekend.

The Coquihalla highway will also see tricky travel with 20-30 cm of snowfall forecast for the region.

B.C. highway pass snowfall Jan 30

Freezing levels will fall drastically Friday into Sunday, bringing below zero temperatures to the southern coast.

These unsettled conditions will set the stage for the chance of low elevation snowfall on Sunday. The culprit for this snow is a weak low-pressure system that will hover around the coast sinking south from Haida Gwaii on Saturday and down southwest of Vancouver island by Tuesday.

It is too soon to know exact totals, but the lower mainland, including Vancouver should prepare for impactful winter weather Sunday and Monday.

B.C. sea level snowfall Jan 30

The pattern will be good news for the province's ski resorts. It will help replenish the ski hills with some fresh, new snow and finally bring winter to coastal sections, which have been missing it so far this season.

B.C. Monday temperatures and icons

