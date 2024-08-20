Patti Labelle sings during DNC In Memoriam, stream the rest of day 2

Patti LaBelle performs during the second day of the Democratic National Convention at the United Center in Chicago on Tuesday.

Legendary soul singer Patti Labelle helped usher in the second day of the Democratic National Convention in Chicago Tuesday.

Labelle sang "You Are My Friend" during the In Memoriam portion of the day. The late members of the party recognized in the tribute included former California Senator Dianne Feinstein, former First Lady Rosalyn Carter and former Maine Governor Joseph Brennan.

Keynote speaker of the night is slated to be former President Barack Obama.

The Democratic National Committee convention is in Chicago through Thursday and Vice President Kamala Harris on Thursday is scheduled to formally accept the party's nomination for the 2024 Election.

How to watch and stream the 2024 DNC

USA TODAY will provide livestream coverage on YouTube each night of the DNC, Monday through Thursday.

The convention will air live on its website, from the United Center in Chicago between 6:15 p.m. and 11 p.m. Eastern (5:15 p.m. to 10 p.m Central) on Monday, and 7 p.m to 11 p.m. Eastern (6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Central) the other days.

When and where is the 2024 DNC

The Democratic National Convention will take place from August 19-22 in Chicago, Illinois.

The United Center, home of the Chicago Bulls and Blackhawks, will be the main venue for the DNC.

Chicago has hosted the Democratic Convention 11 times, most recently in 1996 when the United Center saw President Bill Clinton was nominated for a second time.

What are the themes for each night of the DNC?

The DNC announced nightly themes for the convention. The title of the convention is "For the People, For Our Future."

Here are the themes for each night:

Monday: "For the People"

Tuesday: "A Bold Vision for America's Future"

Wednesday: "A Fight for our Freedoms"

Thursday: "For our Future"

