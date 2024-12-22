Patti Murin, Who Originated Role of Anna in Broadway's “Frozen”,“ ”Says Her Daughter Calls Herself an 'Elsa' (Exclusive)

Do you want to build a snowman? Patti Murin's daughter finally does, over four years after the actress ended her run as the original Anna in the Broadway musical adaption of Frozen.

The actress tells PEOPLE she "tried for three years" to get her oldest daughter, Cecily, "to like" Frozen. "And all of a sudden she turned four and she was like, 'I think I'm Elsa.' "

Murin, who spoke with PEOPLE at opening night of Gypsy starring Audra McDonald at the Majestic Theatre on Broadway, says her response to her daughter's sister preference was "Oh, okay."

Mom, instead, agrees it's "correct" to say that she's the Anna to Cecily's Elsa. Adding: "Also she has a little Anna in her little sister."



Murin, 44, shares Cecily and daughter Lorelai, 20 months, with husband Colin Donnell.

The girls, Murin says, "are so different, but so similar," calling them, "the best."

She adds that Cecily, in addition to being a new Frozen fan, "loves singing. She can sing."



Patti Murin/Instagram Patti Murin, Colin Donnell and their daughters Lorelai and Cecily

While chatting with PEOPLE, Murin and Donnell also open up about their dream Broadway roles. Murin's is a "revisal revival" of Annie Get Your Gun. "A revisal revival, because it needs to take out a lot of the racism," she explains. "But yes, I think Annie Oakley in a new production would be my absolute dream."



Donnell has his sights set on another classic musical: Singin' in the Rain.



"I've always wanted to do Singin' in Rain," he says.



