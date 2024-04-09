Paul Bettany joins cast of new Sky drama based on true story

Sky

Marvel and The Da Vinci Code actor Paul Bettany has joined the cast of new Sky limited series Amadeus, which chronicles and expands on the life of Mozart.

It's been announced that Bettany will play fellow composer Antonio Salieri, and the show will take their mythic rivalry and heighten the drama. It will position Salieri as a villain who sees himself as a hero, full of envy and rage at a rising star, who decides that he will stop at nothing to protect his standing.

The White Lotus season 2's Will Sharpe was previously announced as playing Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart himself, who turns up in Vienna at the age of 25 at the start of the series.

"I can't wait to work with [director] Julian Farino, [writer] Joe Barton, Sky, and Will Sharpe who, for my money, is hands down the most exciting actor of his generation," Bettany said.

Another big focus of the series will be Mozart's relationship with Constanze Weber, a young singer who helps him kickstart his career and eventually becomes his wife.

Casting for the character hasn't been announced yet, but with production set to start in Hungary soon, it doesn't seem like it will be too long before we find out.

It's been a while since Bettany appeared as Vision in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, with the finale of WandaVision leaving the door open for the character to return (well, alternate-version White Vision, at least).

"Kevin Feige (president of Marvel Studios) is a man who doesn't really allow loose ends," Bettany said previously. "So I assume at some point I will be putting on my tights and cloak for another outing, but I don't know when that might be."

