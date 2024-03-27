Paul Bristow proposes new fly-tipping law to tackle online adverts

Paul Bristow said his proposed bill would help stop fly-tipping across the UK

A loophole allowing fly-tippers to advertise "criminality" online could be closed under a new law, an MP has said.

Peterborough's Paul Bristow introduced his Disposal of Waste (Advertising and Penalty Provision) Bill to the House of Commons on Tuesday.

He said he was "sick to death of the mindless idiots" dumping rubbish on streets in Peterborough.

The bill would require the display of a valid waste transfer licence for all removal advertisements.

"Winning the war on fly-tipping is a daunting challenge, but it is one we cannot afford to ignore," said Mr Bristow, Conservative.

"Through this Bill we will close the loopholes that allow fly-tippers to advertise their criminality online, and we will force local authorities to fine perpetrators on both public and private land.

"We need a zero-tolerance approach to end this scourge."

The MP told the Commons the bill "would help people not to unwittingly use illegal operators and unintentionally contribute to the scourge of fly-tipping".

Mr Bristow asked for his bill to be considered at second reading on 17 May, although it is unlikely to become law in its current form due to a lack of parliamentary time.

More than one million fly-tipping incidents were recorded in England in the year ending March 2022, which was an increase compared with the pre-pandemic figure of 980,000 for the 12 months ending in March 2020.

The Labour Party has previously suggested forcing fly-tippers to remove litter on the streets as part of so-called "clean-up squads".

