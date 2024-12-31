Paul Burrell advises Prince Harry to 'get back to the factory floor'

Prince Harry has been urged to “get back to the factory floor” by Princess Diana’s former butler.

The 40-year-old royal and his wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, stepped back from royal duties almost five years ago and now live in California with children Prince Archie, five, and three-year-old Princess Lilibet.

And while Paul Burrell wishes the pair “luck” in their various commercial endeavours, the former butler has urged the pair to use their platform and get involved with various charitable efforts in other countries, just as Harry’s late mother Diana did.

Asked about Harry and Meghan by Spin Genie, Paul said: “Harry was once the most popular royal of all, he isn't any longer. They have drained the good will from the British people. They have to survive by themselves and by their own means.

“I wish them luck, I wish Harry luck with his polo programme, Meghan luck with her cooking adventures. Meghan will move into fashion no doubt, fashion and beauty have always been earmarked for her. She is a beautiful woman.

“I would like to see them use the platform they have to give back to countries who still don’t have clean water, who still suffer from diseases which have been eradicated from the west. There’s a massive project for them if they want it…

“I don’t understand why they don’t want to get their hands dirty. They seem to want to stay away from it.

“Harry, remember what your mother taught you, it’s always better to be on the factory floor than it is in the boardroom. Get back to the factory floor and do something with your profile and Meghan’s.

“That has to be the move forward for them.”

But Paul thinks it is “sensible” that the couple have rarely been in the UK since quitting royal duties.

He said: “We won’t see Harry and Meghan in this country much. I think they understand they aren’t liked very much here, and I think it’s fair to say that.

“Their popularity is at an all time low and they should build their lives on a different continent. As they’re doing right now, keeping their projects apart, focusing on different projects, being sensible.”

However, the former ‘I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!’ contestant warned there could be further shockwaves to come from Harry.

He said: “Harry has signed a three-book deal when he signed ‘Spare’. So he has two more books to come. Wait for it, because that will happen.

“It’s a long upward battle for those two to keep their heads and necks above water.”

