Paul Giamatti spotted celebrating Golden Globes win with trip to fast food chain

Paul Giamatti has proved that he’s Hollywood’s most relatable star by following his Golden Globes win with a trip to a popular fast food establishment.

The actor, 56, attended the awards ceremony in Los Angeles on Sunday (7 January), where he took home the trophy for Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Comedy or Musical for Alexander Payne film The Holdovers.

Find the full list of Golden Globes 2024 winners here.

Instead of attending the many afterparties immediately after the ceremony, Giamatti celebrated his victory with a burger at California chain In-N-Out, still dressed in his tuxedo.

The actor was photographed eating his meal, still dressed in his tuxedo with his trophy on the table next to him. According to Page Six, Giamatti’s agent, manager and publicist took the photo, and Giamatti went onto attend a function held by his agency, UTA, and another by NBC Universal.

A source said: “They went for a celebratory meal… he’s a big In-N-Out fan, and it was a great way to celebrate before the parties. People clapped when he came in… it was near UCLA, so there were a lot of college kids.”

While unconfirmed, it seems that Giamatti might have been recreating a scene from Sideways, another of Payne’s films the actor starred in in 2004. In the film, his character is shown drinking red wine in a fast food restaurant, while wearing a suit.

Giamatti beat Timothée Chalamet, Nicolas Cage, Matt Damon, Joaquin Phoenix and Jeffrey Wright for the award.

Cillian Murphy won Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama for Oppenheimer; he and Giamatti are expected to face off in the Best Actor category at the Oscars in March.

Oppenheimer was the big movie winner at the 2024 Golden Globes, with Succession and The Bear sweeping the TV categories.

Paul Giamatti poses outside of ‘In-N-Out after winning a Golden Globe (X)

The ceremony was hosted by comedian Jo Koy, who seemingly left Taylor Swift unimpressed with a joke aimed at the singer, and dealt a particularly brutal jibe at Harry and Meghan.

Meanwhile comedian Jim Gaffigan left the audience wincing with a controversial quip addressing the unsealed Jeffrey Epsetin court records.

