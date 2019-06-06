How Paul Harrington fought to protect the Muskrat team in the Stan Marshall era

A letter from the leader of the Muskrat Falls team to Nalcor's incoming CEO three years ago appears to partially blame Ed Martin's aggressive approach for massive overruns, but Paul Harrington says his letter was meant to protect his team, which he feared was about to be shown the door.

The June 6, 2016, letter to Stan Marshall generated some tense moments at the Muskrat Falls inquiry this week as the investigation into why the controversial project is billions over budget and years behind schedule continues.

One of the lines in the letter being seized upon by project critics is, "The direction that was provided to the project team was to set a very aggressive schedule.… The unlikely probability of achieving these cost and schedule targets was well known."

That feeds into a narrative that Nalcor knew its construction and budget targets on the publicly funded project were unrealistic but pushed ahead, while being stingy about the disclosure of information to their political bosses in the provincial government.

Shrouded in controversy

Harrington wrote the lengthy letter to Marshall during a critical moment for the project. Public outrage was growing over the ballooning project budget and schedule delays, a new Liberal government was settling in at Confederation Building after sweeping the PCs from power, and the man considered to be the Muskrat architect, Ed Martin, had left government-owned Nalcor under a cloud of controversy.

Both the Liberals and Marshall were expressing serious concerns about the project, which was having a big impact on the team overseeing its construction.

Behind the scenes, Marshall was weighing all his options, including a wholesale replacement of the team, including Harrington.

Harrington said public criticism was taking a toll, and some members of his team were threatening to leave. It was that mood that prompted him to write the letter, he said.

"When people come to say to me that they're going to move house because they can't take the criticism coming from their neighbour anymore, or that when somebody says they're going to leave the project because their child is getting criticism for that their parents are doing at school, that's what I'm meaning here," Harrington said.

