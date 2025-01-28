Paul Marcon wins Bocuse d’Or following in champion father’s footsteps

French chef Paul Marcon (C) celebrates after winning the 2025 Bocuse d'Or cooking competition in Chassieu, near Lyon, central-eastern France, on 27 January, 2025.

Chef Paul Marcon, son of the former Bocuse d'Or winner Régis Marcon, clinched the title late on Monday in France's gastronomic capital Lyon, 30 years after his father claimed the honour.

The biennial international event, which takes places in front of a live audience, was founded in 1987 by late French cooking legend Paul Bocuse.

Having witnessed Scandinavian countries dominate over the past decade, France's team has become more professional and secured funding from public authorities and private donors, highlighting the significance of the title for national identity.

"It's a childhood dream. It's a source of pride to take France to the top again," a visibly emotional Marcon, 29, told reporters on Monday evening after being hoisted onto the shoulders of his colleagues in his chef's whites.

"Today I hope that we light up the eyes of all the cooks and cooks-to-come in France," he added.

In total, 24 countries competed in the 2025 edition, with the Danish team, winners of the last edition, taking silver and Sweden the bronze medal.

Deer pie

Marcon and his team wowed the judging panel with a pie filled with deer braised in red wine, foie gras and wild mushrooms, accompanied by celery and followed by apple flavoured with French liqueur Chartreuse.

The quality of cooking on display at the Bocuse d'Or is seen by observers as increasing every year as countries invest in their delegations for national marketing purposes or to raise the profile of their gastronomic traditions.

(with AFP)



