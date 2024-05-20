Paul McCartney is Britain's first billionaire musician

The 'Sunday Times' Rich List was released on May 17, ABC News reports. The former Beatles member is now the first U.K. musician to achieve billionaire status. He's reportedly worth 1 billion pounds ($1.27 billion). The British publication calculated that the 81-year-old's wealth grew by 50 million pounds due to his 2023 Got Back tour, the increasing value of his music and Beyoncé's cover of "Blackbird". "Now and Then," the last Beatles song, also topped music charts after being released in November. McCartney was number 165 on the list.