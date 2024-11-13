Paul Mescal ‘absolutely would love’ to do a third Gladiator

Paul Mescal says he would “absolutely love” to do a third Gladiator film after director Sir Ridley Scott teased that he could be looking to do a follow-up.

The highly-anticipated second instalment of the 2000 film Gladiator, which was originally fronted by Oscar-winner Russell Crowe as Roman general Maximus Decimus Meridius, had its premiere in London at the Odeon Luxe in Leicester Square.

Stars of Gladiator II, including Mescal, Denzel Washington, Connie Nielsen and Pedro Pascal, and the film’s director, Sir Ridley, walked the red carpet ahead of the King, who had earlier hosted members of the film and TV industry at a reception at Buckingham Palace.

The event was held in aid of the Film and TV Charity, which is celebrating its 100th anniversary this year, and marks the first premiere Charles has attended as King.

Denzel Washington, Sir Ridley Scott and Paul Mescal at the Gladiator II premiere (Ian West/PA)

The second film tells the story of Lucius Verus, who originally appeared in the film as a child and is now played by Mescal.

Lucius escaped capture after the fall of Commodus (Joaquin Phoenix) in the original Oscar-winning movie and joined the fight against the Roman Empire’s expansion.

In the fight to defend his wife, Lucius is captured and placed into slavery by the forces of Marcus Acacius (Pascal) and subsequently becomes a gladiator after being bought by Macrinus (Washington), and seeks revenge.

Speaking to the PA news agency about Sir Ridley considering a third Gladiator movie, Mescal said: “When the scripts are ready, I absolutely would love to be involved.”

When asked about the Irish premiere, and crowds welcoming him in front of his former university Trinity College Dublin last week, the 28-year-old Maynooth native said: “(It was) totally unexpected and incredibly warm, like this weird oasis in the middle of this international press tour where you go home and everybody’s phenomenally generous.”

Also on the red carpet, Mescal met his All Of Us Strangers co-star and fellow Irish actor Andrew Scott.

They both seemed delighted to be reunited and hugged for a long time.

British comedian and actor Matt Lucas, who plays an emcee in the Coliseum, described Sir Ridley as an “old school Admiral” to PA, and added that he “would do his shopping, hover his carpet” to work with him again.

The King at the Royal Film Performance and world premiere of Gladiator II, in aid of the Film and TV Charity which is celebrating its 100th anniversary this year. (Eddie Mulholland/The Telegraph)

“He’s the closest thing we have to Spielberg in this country. He makes huge movies,” Lucas added. “There’s not really many movies made anymore on this scale.”

Gladiator II also shows how Lucius’ mother Lucilla (Nielsen), from the first film, has since married Acacius.

She plots to overthrow joint emperors Geta (Joseph Quinn) and Carcella (Fred Hechinger) to restore the Roman republic as former slave Macrinus schemes and Lucius faces trials in the Coliseum.

The King, wearing a black bow tie, white shirt and black jacket, smiled as he shook hands and greeted Washington, Mescal, Sir Ridley and Pascal following him stepping out of his car onto the red carpet on the eve of his 76th birthday.

Washington said he did not know whether to grab Charles’s hand or not, and told the King his character was “awful”.

Connie Nielsen and Daniel Del Core. (Ian West/PA)

“I’m a lovely man you see, I’m a lovely chap, I do my best,” he added.

The King also spoke to Mescal, with the actor saying that he plays Lucius.

Charles responded saying “you get captured”, before turning to Sir Ridley, and asking what happened to Lucius, who had originally been played by Spencer Treat Clark as a child, from the first film, and “how close is it to the last one?”.

Sir Ridley said that he was happy to speak “after” the King saw the second instalment.

The Queen, who was originally due to attend the red carpet event, did not accompany her husband as she continues her recovery from a chest infection.

Camilla did attend the event at the palace earlier, but left early.