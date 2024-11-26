Paul Mescal and Gracie Abrams 'Are the Real Deal': They're 'Always in Communication' as a Couple (Exclusive Source)

Paul Mescal and singer Gracie Abrams appeared together at the afterparty for the Nov. 18 premiere of his movie 'Gladiator II'

Ian West/PA Images via Getty; Gilbert Flores/Billboard via Getty Paul Mescal and Gracie Abrams

Paul Mescal and Gracie Abrams' relationship is working well, a source tells PEOPLE.

"Gracie and Paul are the real deal,” the source says on Tuesday, Nov. 26, noting that the Gladiator II actor and the singer plan on taking a vacation together in the new year.

“They’re at the top of their game and always in communication," adds the source.

Mescal, 28, and Abrams, 25, stepped out for the first time together at a public event when she accompanied him to the Los Angeles premiere of his movie Gladiator II Nov. 18. While the pair did not pose together on the red carpet, they did take a photo that was shared on the movie's official TikTok page at the afterparty, where they were affectionate throughout the evening.



JC Olivera/Getty Images; Gilbert Flores/Billboard/Getty Images Left: Paul Mescal attends the 95th Annual Oscars nominees luncheon at The Beverly Hilton on February 13, 2023. Right: Gracie Abrams at the Spotify Best New Artist Party, held at Paramount Studios on February 1, 2024, in Los Angeles, California.

Mescal and Abrams have been romantically linked since June, when photos surfaced of the two sharing a meal together in London. The couple were seen stepping out together again in London in August, and on Aug. 19, a source told PEOPLE that Mescal and Abrams were "still early stages."

On Oct. 5, Mescal attended Abrams' concert at Radio City Music Hall in New York City. A source told PEOPLE after that performance that he and Abrams were "going strong."



Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images; Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Left: Paul Mescal attends the Olivier Awards 2023 at the Royal Albert Hall on April 2, 2023, in London, England. Right: Gracie Abrams attends the 2024 Met Gala for “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion” at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 6 in New York City.

Mescal was previously romantically linked to indie singer-songwriter Phoebe Bridgers. But the Oscar nominee has made it clear in recent months that he does not enjoy sharing details of his personal life publicly.

While speaking with GQ for the magazine's November issue, Mescal said he has "learned that there’s certain lines in the sand now for me that just are going to be impenetrable for the benefit of my own sanity."



"The speculation has been kind of mad for the last x amount of years. I’m not comfortable inviting any access into that part of my life," he said at that time. "How I am in my private life is so precious to me because I get very little of it, and it might be public interest, but it’s not public-obligated information.”

