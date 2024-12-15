Paul Mescal Holds Hands with Gracie Abrams in N.Y.C. as She Makes Her “Saturday Night Live” Debut

The 'Gladiator II' actor and the Eras Tour opener "are the real deal,” a source recently told PEOPLE

Paul Mescal and Gracie Abrams are spending time together — in the Big Apple!

The pair were spotted holding hands after both the Gladiator II star, 28, and the “Close to You” singer, 25 made their back-to-back Saturday Night Live debuts, footage shared on TikTok shows.

In the clip, posted in the early morning on Sunday, Dec. 15, the Irish actor and the Eras Tour opener — who have been romantically linked since June — can be seen exiting a car together and holding hands as they headed into a New York City building.

Related: Paul Mescal and Gracie Abrams' Relationship Timeline

As the couple walked together, Abrams also stopped briefly to address some of the fans who had been waiting to greet the stars, telling them, “Have a good night, you guys!” before going inside.

TheImageDirect.com Gracie Abrams and Paul Mescal in October 2024

The new video comes after Abrams appeared on SNL's Dec. 14 episode as a first-time musical guest, performing two The Secret of Us (Deluxe) tracks — “That’s So True” and “I Love You, I’m Sorry” — as Chris Rock hosted. Mescal, meanwhile, made his own SNL debut last weekend, hosting the Dec. 7 show alongside musical guest Shaboozey.

The actor and the singer-songwriter first sparked dating rumors this summer after they were spotted out together in London. They have since been seen walking city streets and enjoying dates, with a source telling PEOPLE in August that they were still in the early days of their romance.

The stars had “been hooking up and it’s still early stages,” the source said at the time.

Related: Paul Mescal and Girlfriend Gracie Abrams Have Date Night at Gladiator II Premiere

In the months since, the couple has become more serious, with a source telling PEOPLE in November that their relationship is working well. "Gracie and Paul are the real deal,” the source said, noting that the stars have plans for a vacation together in the new year.

Added the source: “They’re at the top of their game and always in communication.”

Will Heath/NBC Gracie Abrams makes her 'SNL' debut on Dec. 14, 2024

The couple also recently stepped out for the first time together at a public event when Abrams accompanied Mescal to the Los Angeles premiere of Gladiator II on Nov. 18.

The pair didn't make their official red carpet debut at the event, but they did pose for a photo at the afterparty, where they were affectionate throughout the evening.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer​​, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Abrams and Mescal have remained pretty private about their relationship, keeping their romance out of the spotlight — a decision the Normal People star recently explained in his cover story for GQ's November 2024 issue.

Ian West/PA Images via Getty; Gilbert Flores/Billboard via Getty Paul Mescal; Gracie Abrams

Related: Paul Mescal Pokes Fun at His Shorts Obsession with the Help of Marcello Hernández During SNL Debut

Despite his growing fame, Mescal — who previously dated musician Phoebe Bridgers — remains steadfast in his desire to keep his love life private, telling GQ that he's "learned that there’s certain lines in the sand now for me that just are going to be impenetrable for the benefit of my own sanity."

"The speculation has been kind of mad for the last x amount of years," he continued. "I’m not comfortable inviting any access into that part of my life."

Added Mescal: "How I am in my private life is so precious to me because I get very little of it, and it might be public interest, but it’s not public-obligated information.”

Read the original article on People