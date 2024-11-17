Paul Mescal To Host ‘Saturday Night Live’ With Musical Guest Shaboozey

Paul Mescal has been tapped to host the next episode of Saturday Night Live.

The Gladiator II actor, who is promoting the film on the heels of its November 22 theatrical release, will be joined by musical guest Shaboozey on December 7. It will be a SNL debut for both.

Mescal is hosting on the heels of Charli XCX pulling double duty as host and musical guest, promoting her album Brat, on November 16. The sketch show is then going on a two week hiatus before returning in December.

Season 50 kicked off with Jean Smart with Nate Bargatze, Ariana Grande and Michael Keaton also hosting. Musical guests have included Jelly Roll, Coldplay, Stevie Nicks and Billie Eilish.

Saturday Night Live is produced in association with Broadway Video. The creator and executive producer is Lorne Michaels.

up next, Paul Mescal and @ShaboozeysJeans!!! pic.twitter.com/gKR92uzC97 — Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) November 17, 2024

