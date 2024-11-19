Paul Mescal shares blunt reaction to meeting King Charles

Paul Mescal pictured at the Gladiator premiere in Los Angeles on Monday (Getty Images for Paramount Pictu)

Irish actor Paul Mescal shared an honest take on meeting King Charles at the Gladiator II premiere last week in London.

Mescal has earned mixed reviews for his role as Lucius Verus in the Sir Ridley Scott-directed sequel but has nonetheless hinted at the possibility of appearing in a third installment.

Last week, the King, attended the screening at the Odeon Luxe Theatre solo on the eve of his 76th birthday, and met Mescal along with the rest of the cast on the red carpet, but the encounter didn't seem to faze the actor, 28, much.

When asked by Variety if meeting the King was a "wild" experience, the Normal People star offered a matter-of-fact response, referencing his Irish nationality.

The actor, who hails from Kildare, said: “It’s definitely not something that was on my bingo cards. I’m, like, Irish – so it’s not kind of on the list of priorities.”

Mescal offered a more diplomatic response when discussing Ridley Scott, calling it an "amazing thing" for the director to have the opportunity to meet the King.

Mescal pictured alongside his co-star Denzel Washington greeting King Charles at the London premiere (Getty Images)

He continued: “I know how important that is for him [Sir Ridley Scott]. So, to see his film celebrated in that context was pretty special.”

When asked what he said to the King, the Irish star added: “I found it hard to hear exactly what was [being said]. You’re just kind of nodding along and just smiling”.

His comments come as footage shared from the royal performance saw Denzel Washington slightly flustered meeting the royal.

When His Majesty reached Washington, the Training Day actor looked slightly flustered, admitting he was uncertain about the correct handshake etiquette with royalty.

The Oscar-winning actor quipped: “I didn’t know if I was supposed to grab you or not. But it’s my pleasure.”

The actor also recalled that King Charles took the opportunity to ask him about his role as the villainous Macrinus in the cinematic sequel.

Washington said: “’I’m just an awful… I’m a lovely man, you’ll see’” before adding with a sarcastic grin, “I’m a lovely chap.”

Impressed by Washington’s career, the royal remarked during their interaction, “You’ve been in so many films, it’s fantastic” to which he replied, “Thank you, thank you.”

Elsewhere, Mescal recently responded to Saoirse Ronan’s viral remark on The Graham Norton Show, where she delivered a blunt reminder about women’s safety that left other guests speechless.

During a recent appearance on Ireland's The Late Late Show, he was asked if he was taken aback by the public reaction to Ronan’s words.

“I’m not surprised that the message received as much attention that it got, because it’s massively important,” Mescal replied.

“I’m sure you’ve had Saoirse on the show. She’s quite often, more often than not, the most intelligent person in the room.

“I think she was spot-on, hit the nail on the head, and it’s also good that messages like that are kind of gaining traction. Like, that’s a conversation that we should absolutely be having on a daily basis.”