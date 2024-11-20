Paul Mescal Wants“ ”Fans to 'Get Out and See Both' “Wicked ”and “Gladiator II ”Opening Weekend, Barbenheimer-Style

The actor leads 'Gladiator II,' which releases in theaters Nov. 22, the same day as 'Wicked'

Paramount Pictures, Universal Pictures Paul Mescal in 'Gladiator II,' Cynthia Erivo is Elphaba and Ariana Grande is Glinda in 'Wicked'

Paul Mescal may be taking the mantle as the newest hero of Rome in Gladiator II, but he's happy to share the glory with another blockbuster, Wicked.

The actor, 28, plays Lucius in director Ridley Scott's sequel to 2000's Gladiator, picking up the story in a tyrannical Rome 16 years after Maximus (Russell Crowe) defeated the maniacal Commodus (Joaquin Phoenix).

The movie, which releases in theaters Friday, Nov. 22, comes out on the same day as the highly anticipated movie-musical Wicked, adapted from the Broadway show and starring Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo.

Mescal isn't interested in engaging in a competition between the two movies. Instead, he encourages audiences to see both. “I think they complement each other really well because they’re so different,” the Oscar-nominated actor told Variety at the film's premiere Nov. 18. “And if you love cinema, get out there and support it."

He continued, "Don’t wait for it to come on to a streamer, because we’re at a critical junction. We have been for a little while with theatrical films. If cinema is a thing for you, get out and see both films.”

Similar to the "Barbenheimer" trend in the summer of 2023 — which marked the release of two major Oscar-winning blockbusters, Barbie and Oppenheimer, on the same day — fans have nicknamed this double feature "Glicked," and Mescal is here for it.

"Wickdiator doesn't really roll off the tongue, does it? I think my preference would probably be Glicked," he told Entertainment Tonight in July 2024.

Barbie and Oppenheimer went on to complement each other in theaters, with fans coming out in droves to see the movies back-to-back. The opening weekend for both movies shattered box office expectations, grossing nearly $250 million combined and leading AMC Theatres to its highest-grossing week ever at the time.

With the release of the beloved musical and action-packed sequel on the same day, Mescal is hoping to recreate that same movie magic.

"If it has a similar effect to what it did for Barbie and Oppenheimer, it would be amazing, 'cause I think the films couldn't be more polar opposites and it worked in that context previously," Mescal told ET. "So fingers crossed people come out and see both films on opening weekend."