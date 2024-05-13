Who Is Paul Nassif's Wife? All About Brittany Pattakos

'Botched' star Paul Nassif and his wife, Brittany Pattakos, have been married since 2019

From a wedding in Greece to starting a family, Dr. Paul Nassif and his wife, Brittany Pattakos, had an exciting start to their marriage.

After dating for two years, the couple married in 2019 and welcomed a daughter, Paulina — a name Nassif was advocating for before she was born.

"He would love to call her Paulina. Because it has Paul in it," Pattakos told Bravo's The Daily Dish in May 2020, five months before her birth.

Best known from the E! reality show Botched, Nassif previously appeared on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alongside ex-wife Adrienne Maloof, with whom he shares three sons. As for Pattakos, she has professional experience in a related field to her husband.

So who is Paul Nassif’s wife? Here’s everything to know about Brittany Pattakos and her relationship with the celebrity doctor.

She works in a similar field as Nassif

Nassif is a plastic and reconstructive surgeon, and Pattakos is trained as a CoolSculpting specialist.

In April 2019, she posted a photo of herself on Instagram at the CoolSculpting University program.

Four months before, Pattakos shared a photo of herself at NassifMD Medical Spa. "Don't mind me! Just freezing some stubborn fat away!" she captioned the social media post.

According to her LinkedIn, she also works as a medical assistant.

She's a twin

Pattakos' Instagram bio formerly noted that she's a twin, and she's posted about her twin sister, Jessica, on her feed.

Next to a photo from Jessica's wedding posted in April 2017, she wrote, "Love you Sis! Can't wait to see you next month!"

Like Pattakos, Jessica also works in medicine and, according to her Instagram, she is a certified surgical technologist.

Nassif and Pattakos married in 2019

After getting engaged on June 1, 2019, Pattakos and Nassif tied the knot less than four months later on Sept. 28 in Los Angeles. They then celebrated their union again in Santorini, Greece, with a reception that included 65 guests.

"To have so many loved ones is the greatest gift," Pattakos told E! News at the time. "The Greek people welcomed us with open arms and made us feel truly at home. The perfect weather and island made a spectacular backdrop for the moments we will cherish for the rest of our lives."

She added, "This was the most exciting start to our marriage. We are so thrilled to share our lives together."

She and Nassif share a daughter

Nassif and Pattakos welcomed their daughter, Paulina Anne Nassif, on Oct. 12, 2020, sharing her first baby photos exclusively with PEOPLE.

"Yesterday morning at 7:42 a.m., we welcomed our beautiful, healthy baby girl Paulina Anne Nassif into the world," the couple told PEOPLE. "Paulina is already a living, breathing extension of our hearts, and the love we have for her is absolutely unbelievable!

They continued, "She truly is a blessing, especially during such a tough year. Thank you all for your love and support and coming along with us on this journey."

She's passionate about fitness

Though Pattakos no longer lists fitness as one of her interests in her Instagram bio, it's something she's still passionate about.

Along with photos from her family life, she often posts videos of her workouts for her followers. Two weeks after giving birth, Pattakos was ready to get back to it. She shared a post-baby selfie on Instagram and wrote, "I cannot wait to start working out again!"

Apart from hitting the gym, she also enjoys being out on the green. In June 2023, she posted a video of herself swinging a golf club, captioning the clip, "I'm still a work in progress, but I am slowly learning the game of golf."

The sport is a family affair, as Nassif and daughter Paulina pop up in additional golf-related Instagram posts, and Pattakos has continued her journey with the sport.

She founded a holiday and home decoration design business

Marketed as "elegant designs & unique decor," Pattakos is the founder and CEO of Oneira (Greek for "dreams"), which sells wreaths, holiday tree decorations and other offerings for clients' homes or events.



Oneira's Instagram page features Halloween and Christmas designs, along with other offerings like "back to school," summer themes, festive Fourth of July decor and more. Pattakos has also shared photos of herself working on wreaths.

She and Nassif have appeared on TV together

It's only natural that Pattakos would appear on her husband's reality show. In 2021, she and Paulina were both on Botched when she took the baby to visit Nassif at work.

In a YouTube clip from the episode, they talked about Nassif not being so great at feeding Paulina her bottle and joked with co-host Terry Dubrow about what their future kids' name could be since they already used "Paulina."

When Dubrow brought up the idea of three kids — Paulina, Paul, and Paulie — Pattakos responded, "Third kid?! Who's having these kids?"

