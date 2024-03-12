Paul O’Grady gave part of £15.5m fortune to his dogs

Paul O'Grady left a total of £775,000 to a series of organisations - NICKY JOHNSTON/CAMERA PRESS

Paul O’Grady’s gave a share of his £15.5 million to his five dogs in his will.

The television presenter left £125,000 to the care of his beloved pets along with £500,000 to the Battersea Cats and Dogs Home, which was the focus of ITV’s For the Love of Dogs.

O’Grady, who died last March, aged 67, left a total of £775,000 to a series of organisations, including donations of £50,000 to elephant and orangutan charities.

Battersea Cats and Dogs Home was one of three animal charity beneficiaries of Paul O'Grady's will - DANNY MARTINDALE/WIREIMAGE

He also donated £50,000 to the Salvation Army, which he had supported throughout his life after seeing the difference they made in his home town of Liverpool as he was growing up.

A friend close to him said in an interview with the Sun: “This is typical of Paul as he put his money where his mouth was by leaving cash to charities that had special meaning to him.

“And though £125,000 seems like a lot of money to spend on his dogs, they also meant the world to him and he wanted to ensure they always receive the best love and care.”

Paul O'Grady was known for his love of animals even presenting ITV's For the Love of Dogs - WPA POOL/GETTY IMAGES EUROPE

The majority of his estate is expected to be divided up between Andre Portasio, his widower, Sharon Mousley, his daughter and Sheila Rudd, his sister.

Joan Marshrons, his agent, is also in his will, which he drew up in 2017, along with nine others including Milo and Otis Sainsbury, his godchildren.

Paul O'Grady's five dogs are now in the care of his agent Joan Marshrons - WPA POOL/GETTY IMAGES EUROPE

Ms Marshrons will care for his dogs – Nancy, Arfur, Conchita, Eddie, and Sausage – under instructions set out in his will, which said: “The legacy shall mean £25,000 in respect of each animal. I direct that Joan shall take over the responsibility of each animal… to use each legacy for the upkeep and maintenance of each animal until its death.”

The Indian Wildlife Trust, known as Wildlife SOS, and the Sepilok Orangutan Rehabilitation Centre in Borneo, also benefited from £100,000 between them.

Mr O’Grady died of cardiac arrhythmia on March 28.