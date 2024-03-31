Paul O’Grady’s Great Elephant Adventure, review: joyful final TV project is a fitting farewell

Paul O'Grady at the Elephant Nature Park in Thailand - ITV

“Whisper it quietly but my love of elephants runs dogs a very close second,” said our animal-mad host as Paul O’Grady’s Great Elephant Adventure (ITV1) aired to mark the first anniversary of his death. This heartfelt film was his final TV project and it made for a fitting farewell.

Shot shortly before he died, the irresistible two-part travelogue found the much-missed broadcaster travelling through Thailand to witness the inspirational work being done by elephant conservation centres to rescue and rehabilitate these sadly endangered animals. The Asian elephant population is plummeting, with numbers having halved over the past 60 years. Determined to do his bit, O’Grady wasn’t afraid to get his hands dirty – or indeed his entire body – as he mucked in with these gentle giants.

He began in Chiang Mai, known as “the elephant capital of Thailand”. Riding through the ancient city on a tuk-tuk, he reflected on how he’d embraced globe-trotting. “My parents’ generation didn’t travel,” he mused. “The furthest I went as a kid was the Isle of Man.”

The surrounding hillside is home to Thailand’s largest elephant sanctuary, rescuing the ageing animals from a hard life’s graft in the logging or tourism trades. It was a magical moment when the trusting herd rushed over to greet him. O’Grady immediately bonded with them, cooing “Isn’t she a beauty?”, “Come here, madam” and “Aren’t you a special girl?”. In return, they cuddled him with trunks and tails, covering him in mud. “The state of my face,” laughed O’Grady. “You wouldn’t get this on This Morning.”

He treated these jungle OAPs’ aches and pains, cooking up a soft food feast for the toothless and soothing inflamed skin with herbal medicine. At the opposite end of the age scale, he helped two babies let off steam with a game of football. They soon burst the ball, naturally, then trumpeted happily during a post-match mud bath. “They’re like great big puppies,” said O’Grady fondly. “I bet their bedsheets are rotten.”

Near Sukhothai, he met British expat Katherine Connor, who quit the London rat race 20 years ago to establish a 500-acre sanctuary. She taught O’Grady the tricks of the trade to become a “mahout”, or elephant carer, and introduced him to the “Gossip Girls” – three infirm but famously talkative elephants. The characterful trio rumbled with delight at O’Grady’s lavish attentions.

At the world’s first elephant hospital, he met a female who lost a leg after stepping on a landmine. She now had an ingenious prosthetic, so O’Grady took her for a walk. His adoration shone through as he encouraged her with “sweetheart” and “my darling”.

He wielded a machete (“Meet Indiana O’Grady”) and slept in a hammock, which couldn’t have been kind to his creaking limbs. However, his apprenticeship wasn’t complete until he joined the local mahouts around the campfire to swig their lethal moonshine. “Holy Mary, Mother of God,” he gurned, much to their amusement. At which point, O’Grady let loose a loud burp, sounding exactly like one of his pachyderm charges.

Our host and his subjects had plenty in common. A bit grey and wrinkly, perhaps, but warm, playful and full of hard-won wisdom. Heroic people, majestic animals and a charming host. It added up to perfect Easter escapism.