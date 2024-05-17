Paul Pelosi Attacker David DePape Sentenced to 30 Years in Prison for Violent 2022 Hammer Assault

Kyler Alvord
DePape was found guilty of assault and attempted kidnapping in November after breaking into the Pelosis' home with the goal of kidnapping then-House Speaker Nancy Pelosi

Andrew Harnik/AP/Shutterstock Paul Pelosi, husband of former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, on March 17, 2022
David DePape — the man who brutally attacked Paul Pelosi with a hammer in 2022 — was sentenced to 30 years in prison on Friday, May 17, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office for Northern California.

DePape, 44, was found guilty of assault and attempted kidnapping in November in connection with his unsuccessful plot to take then-House Speaker Nancy Pelosi hostage. Though Nancy was not present at the time, DePape got into a confrontation with her husband, resulting in a violent assault that fractured part of his skull and injured his right arm and hand.

Before the judge handed down DePape's sentence on Friday, KTVU reports, Nancy requested one that is "very long." He ultimately received 20 years in FBI custody for one count, and 30 years for the other, which will run concurrently.

"The Pelosi family couldn't be prouder of their Pop and his tremendous courage in saving his own life on the night of the attack and in testifying in this case," the family said in a statement following the sentencing.

Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency via Getty Police tape is put up around the Pelosis' San Francisco home after an intruder attacked Paul Pelosi on Oct. 28, 2022
The attack occurred in the early morning hours of Oct. 28, 2022, after DePape broke into the Pelosis' San Francisco home and woke Paul, then 82, demanding to speak to his wife, who was in Washington, D.C.

In a press conference after the attack, San Francisco Police Chief Bill Scott said that officers arrived at the house shortly before 2:30 a.m. local time to conduct a wellness check. Inside, they allegedly encountered Paul and DePape both holding onto a hammer. Then, Scott said, "the suspect pulled the hammer away from Mr. Pelosi and violently assaulted him with it."

"Our officers immediately tackled the suspect, disarmed him, took him into custody, requested emergency backup and rendered medical aid," Scott added.

Body camera footage offered further details of the incident, showing how police told the suspect to drop the hammer. "Nope," he replied. Within seconds, the man then wound up his arm and attacked Paul in front of the policemen, who swiftly moved in and tackled the assailant to the ground.

Audio from a 911 call Paul made prior to the attack was also released. In it, a dispatcher asks Paul whether he needed help.

"There is a human here just waiting for my wife to come back," Paul responded, adding, "Nancy Pelosi."

"He's just waiting for her to come back, but she's not going to be here for days, so I guess I'll have to wait," Paul continued.

Paul successfully underwent surgery to repair his skull on the same day the incident occurred.

In addition to the federal criminal case, DePape faces a slew of charges from the San Francisco District Attorney, including attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon, elder abuse, residential burglary and other felonies.

Jury selection in the San Francisco case is scheduled to begin on Wednesday, May 22. If convicted, DePape faces life in prison.

