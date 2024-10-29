Paul Pelosi Attacker David DePape Spews Odd Conspiracies in Last Words Before Getting Life Sentence: 'I'm a Psychic'

DePape claimed that 9/11 was an inside job and his ex-wife was replaced by a body double just before he was sentenced in connection with the 2022 attack

CraSH/imageSPACE/Shutterstock Paul Pelosi

David DePape, the man convicted of brutally attacking Paul Pelosi with a hammer in the latter’s San Francisco home, claimed he was a “psychic” before he was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

DePape was convicted of aggravated kidnapping, among several other state charges, in connection with the October 2022 attack on Nancy Pelosi's husband, according to the San Francisco Chronicle, the Associated Press and NBC Bay Area.

Previously, DePape was convicted at a separate federal trial on assault and attempted kidnapping charges and sentenced to 30 years to life.

Pelosi, 84, survived the attack but suffered serious injuries, including a fracture to part of his skull.

The attack occurred on Oct. 28, 2022, when Nancy, who was then the speaker of the House of Representatives, was in Washington, D.C. Police said DePape broke into the home and demanded to see Nancy.

When police arrived at the home just before 2:30 a.m., they found Paul and DePape both holding a hammer. DePape then pulled the hammer away and hit the then-82-year-old over the head, police said.

Tasos Katopodis/Getty Paul and Nancy Pelosi

Just before receiving his sentence in San Francisco court on Tuesday, Oct. 29, DePape spoke about his belief in several conspiracy theories, including that 9/11 was an inside job and that his ex-wife was replaced by a body double, according to the AP and the Chronicle. He also reportedly accused his government-appointed lawyers of trying to conspire against him.

"I’m a psychic," DePape said at one point, according to the AP. "The more I meditate, the more psychic I get."

The Chronicle reported that DePape spoke for more than 45 minutes at his hearing.

Judge Harry Dorfman sentenced DePape with life without parole, even after the defendants attorneys asked for a new trial.

“It’s my intention that Mr. DePape will never get out of prison, he can never be paroled,” Dorfman said, per the AP.



