Paul Reubens Honored at Pee-Wee Herman Tribute Ahead of Year Anniversary of His Death: 'A Genius' (Exclusive)

A group of comedy giants paid tribute to Paul Reubens on Monday, July 22, celebrating star behind Pee-wee Herman one year after his death.

Held at the iconic Groundlings Theatre in Los Angeles, the gathering featured a slew of stars from Reubens' past including Suzanne Kent, Tracy Newman, Bill Drew, Lynne Marie Stewart, Doug Cox, Laraine Newman, George McGrath, Joan Leizman, John Moody, Jessica Pohly, and Phil LaMarr.

PEOPLE was on hand for Monday's tribute, which featured an over 90-minute panel conversation about the making of The Pee-wee Herman Show.



"It was literally working with genius," LaMarr, who played Cowboy Curtis in the 2010 Broadway show, told PEOPLE. "You'd see somebody playing this amazing character in rehearsal and then flip a switch and be an incredible producer. Like, 'Oh my gosh. So you're Laurence Olivier and Frank Capra all in the same second.' "



He went on to praise the broad appeal of Pee-wee, which not only brought audiences of all ages to see him on stage but also stars from all walks of life. "The number of huge stars that came by to see the show, and then wanted to come backstage and say hi to Pee-wee..." LaMarr said. "You'd your bow and walk backstage and there's Lou Reed and Salman Rushdie and David Bowie. It was incredible."



Reubens began his career in comedy at the Groundlings, forming the idea for his iconic Pee-wee Herman character there while he was a member of their improv troupe. He also premiered his Pee-wee Herman Show at The Groundlings in 1981, before it was later moved to The Roxy on Sunset Strip and then landed a spot on HBO.



The actor found tremendous success on the silver screen in 1985’s Pee-wee’s Big Adventure, directed by Tim Burton. He later created Pee-wee’s Playhouse, which aired on CBS for five seasons from 1986 to 1990.

Reubens died in July 2023 at age 70, his rep confirmed at the time to PEOPLE. It was revealed at the time that the actor had cancer for years before he died.



"Last night we said farewell to Paul Reubens, an iconic American actor, comedian, writer and producer whose beloved character Pee-wee Herman delighted generations of children and adults with his positivity, whimsy and belief in the importance of kindness," a statement released by his rep read.

"Paul bravely and privately fought cancer for years with his trademark tenacity and wit," it continued. "A gifted and prolific talent, he will forever live in the comedy pantheon and in our hearts as a treasured friend and man of remarkable character and generosity of spirit."



