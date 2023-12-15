Jake Paul vs Andre August: Fight time, undercard, latest odds, prediction, ring walks tonight

Jake Paul is back in a boxing ring tonight as he takes on professional fighter Andre August in Orlando, Florida.

'The Problem Child' has endured a reasonably mixed year thus far. Back in February, he suffered defeat in Saudi Arabia to Tommy Fury to halt his progress.

The 26-year-old, however, then eased to a points victory over former UFC star Nate Diaz in August to get things back on track, and now steps back in with a boxer in the form of cruiserweight August.

The American is 10-1-1 as a professional, but has fought just once in the last four years and the 35-year-old is yet to make a name for himself in the sport.

A win on Friday night would be a big surprise, with Paul a strong favourite to move to 8-1 and set up a rematch with Fury in 2024 or a much-hyped showdown with KSI.

Despite his defeat by Fury, and the fact that his wins have come against a succession of MMA fighters, Paul remains adamant that he will one day become a world champion.

"I possess the talent, hard work, skill set, all the attributes of a world champion, so I am that already and I'm willing and manifesting the rest into existence to become the world champion," he said.

Jake Paul was beaten by Tommy Fury in Saudi Arabia back in February (Getty Images)

Jake Paul vs Andre August date, start time, venue and ring walks

Jake Paul vs Andre August will take place later tonight on Friday December 15, 2023 at the Caribe Royale Orlando in Florida.

The main event ring walks are set to take place at around 3:30am GMT early on Saturday morning, although that is subject to change depending on the length of the bouts earlier on the card. The undercard should start at around 12:30am.

Jake Paul vs Andre August fight card/undercard in full

In the co-main event, Shadasia Green takes on Franchon Crews-Dezurn for the vacant women's WBC super-middleweight title.

British fighter Savannah Marshall had held the belt, after beating Crews-Dezurn earlier this year, but injury means she has been made champion in recess and will get a chance to fight for the title when she is fit again.

Story continues

Jake Paul vs Andre August

Shadasia Green vs Franchon Crews-Dezurn

Yoenis Tellez vs Livan Navarro

Elijah Flores vs Javier Mayoral

Zachary Randolph vs Michael Manna

Lorenzo Medina vs Joshua Temple

Alexander Gueche vs Clayton Ward

Xavier Bocanegra vs TBA

How to watch Jake Paul vs Andre August

TV channel: In the UK, Paul vs August is being shown live via sport streaming service DAZN as part of their normal subscription package, rather than pay-per-view.

A subscription to DAZN in the UK starts at £9.99 per month, and can also be watched on TV via channel 429 on Sky.

Live stream: DAZN subscribers can also catch the action as it unfolds live online via their website or app.

Live blog: You can follow all the action on fight night via Standard Sport's live blog.

Jake Paul vs Andre August prediction

It is scheduled to be an eight-round contest on Friday night, and it would be no surprise if all 24 minutes are required.

Paul's bouts against Anderson Silva and Diaz both went to the cards and he is not one to take significant risks in the ring, particularly when facing those stepping into boxing for the first time.

August is at least experienced in the sport and should be able to be more competitive than some of Paul's previous opponents, but there is little on his resume to suggest that he poses a significant threat. His last four bouts have gone the distance, despite the limited opposition.

It should be a routine night for Jake Paul in Orlando (USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Con)

Paul has repeatedly insisted in the build-up to this fight that he has little interest in promoting it, instead suggesting he is just using the event to build his experience, and it all points to a relatively low-key affair.

As seen against Fury, Paul will have problems when he faces bigger tests, but he should have enough to end 2023 on a winning note.

Paul to win, via unanimous decision

Jake Paul vs Andre August weigh-in results

Jake Paul tipped the scales at 199.4lbs on Friday, while Andre August weighed in at 198.6lbs.

Jake Paul vs Andre August betting odds

Jake Paul to win: 1/8

Andre August to win: 5/1

Draw: 20/1

Jake Paul to win on points or by decision: 1/1

Jake Paul to win via knockout or TKO: 15/8

Andre August to win on points or by decision: 20/1

Andre August to win via knockout or TKO: 8/1

Odds via Betfair (subject to change).