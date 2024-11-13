Paul vs Tyson LIVE: Press conference updates and latest news as Netflix fight looms

Jake Paul and Mike Tyson are just two days away from one of the biggest and most controversial fights in years, as they prepare to square off in Dallas.

And ahead of their officially-sanctioned, professional bout, the Americans will share a stage at Toyota Music Factory on Wednesday night (13 November), with each man set to talk up his chances of winning – amid conflicting predictions in the boxing world.

On Tuesday, 58-year-old Tyson and YouTube star Paul, 27, conducted an open workout in the Music Factory, with the former heavyweight champion taking an aggressive approach. His speed and power look to have waned somewhat, but Tyson seemed focused as his fight with Paul edges closer – four months after it was first due to take place, before Tyson suffered an ulcer flare-up on a flight.

Barring any late issues, the bout is finally set to go ahead on Friday (15 November), at Texas’s AT&T Stadium: home to the NFL’s Dallas Cowboys. And the fight, in an unprecedented move, will stream live on Netflix.

Follow the press conference live below.

Paul vs Tyson press conference LIVE

Jake Paul and Mike Tyson speak at a press conference before Friday’s boxing match

YouTuber, 27, and former heavyweight champion, 58, will fight at AT&T Stadium in Dallas, Texas

Bout is scheduled for eight two-minute rounds and is an officially-sanctioned, pro fight

Paul is 10-1 (7 KOs) as a pro, having beaten numerous MMA stars and lesser-known boxers

Tyson last fought professionally in 2005 but took part in an exhibition with Roy Jones Jr in 2020

Paul vs Tyson was delayed from July until this week, after Tyson had a health scare on a flight

Jake Paul reveals next fight after Mike Tyson: ‘It makes so much sense’

22:00 , Jack Rathborn, Alex Pattle

Jake Paul is adamant he will fight Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez following his bout with Mike Tyson on Friday.

Ahead of his fight with the former world heavyweight champion, the former YouTube star has resumed his audacious move to fight one of the best pound-for-pound stars in boxing, despite his relative lack of experience.

But Paul believes he can entice the Mexican superstar with Friday’s extravaganza in Arlington, Texas against the 58-year-old Tyson.

Paul, who is now 10-1 with seven knockouts and whose only defeat was on points to Tommy Fury, believes a cruiserweight bout against Alvarez for a version of the world title can be agreed for 2025.

“This moment will prove that I’m the face of boxing,” Paul said. “The largest attraction, and me vs Canelo at 200lbs for the cruiserweight world title is the biggest fight.”

More here:

Jake Paul reveals next fight after Mike Tyson: ‘It makes so much sense’

Mike Tyson takes ferocious approach in open workout for Jake Paul fight

21:30 , Alex Pattle

Want to know how Tyson looked at yesterday’s open workout?

How was his speed, power, attitude?

We’ve got you covered:

Mike Tyson takes ferocious approach in open workout for Jake Paul fight

Paul vs Tyson undercard in full with Taylor vs Serrano 2 as co-main event

21:00 , Alex Pattle

And here’s all you need to know about Friday’s undercard, including the co-main event: a tantalising rematch of the biggest women’s fight ever, Katie Taylor vs Amanda Serrano.

Paul vs Tyson full undercard including Taylor vs Serrano 2

Why is Paul vs Tyson on Netflix? What fight means for future of live sport

20:30 , Alex Pattle

“Live on Netflix.” You’ll hear those words a lot this week, as Mike Tyson and Jake Paul meet in one of the most controversial fights in recent memory. But as novel as those words are, they may represent the norm in the coming months and years.

Let’s start with the exposition. Netflix has been a game-changer in the consumption of film and television over the last decade, and the American streaming giant is now seeking to have the same impact in the world of sport. Launched in 1998, Netflix’s first major boom took place between 2007 and 2011, as its subscriber numbers soared from 6m to 23m. But it felt like Netflix really became a staple in living rooms and on laptops worldwide in the mid-2010s, with the release of its first original output: the award-winning, US remake of House Of Cards.

Since then, numerous series like Squid Game, Stranger Things, Money Heist and Bridgerton have further shown Netflix’s ability to produce craved art and content (although the platform’s original films have not impressed in the same way), seeing a growth to 282.7m subscribers as of late 2024.

And Netflix’s next move? Committing to live sport.

Analysis:

Paul vs Tyson and Netflix reveal the future of sports broadcasting

Is Paul vs Tyson free to watch on Netflix?

20:00 , Alex Pattle

Here’s everything you need to know about how to watch Friday’s fight, which will stream live on Netflix in an unprecedented move.

Is Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson free to watch on Netflix?

Paul vs Tyson: How much prize money will each fighter make and what is the purse split?

19:30 , Alex Pattle

Mike Tyson and Jake Paul will meet in the boxing ring this week, with up to 80,000 fans in attendance in Texas.

Paul, 27, and Tyson, 58, will clash in a divisive fight at the AT&T Stadium – home to NFL’s Dallas Cowboys – as the action streams live on Netflix.

Tyson has not fought professionally in 19 years and had to postpone the original July date, after the heavyweight icon suffered an ulcer flare-up on a flight.

Four months on, he is finally set to fight Paul, who made his name as a YouTuber but has compiled a 10-1 record as a pro boxer, knocking out numerous MMA stars along the way.

While many boxing fans have dismissed this match-up, it may yet draw many eyes to the sport, and it’s set to be a major payday for the pair...

Paul vs Tyson prize money and purse split for Netflix fight

Mike Tyson interview: ‘I’m not a nice person, there’s nothing nice about me'

19:00 , Alex Pattle

“There’s nothing nice about me,” Mike Tyson said, speaking to The Independent and other publications over Zoom, two weeks before his fight with Jake Paul.

“I’m not a nice person. I’m a decent person, I try to do the right thing. But a nice person, I am not. Anybody with the [idea] that I’m a nice person is gonna be disappointed. I’m just not. I don’t make people happy for no reason, I’m just who I am. I’m not trying to gain friends, that’s basically what I’m saying.

“I don’t want to make friends with you, I don’t care if you put me on your yacht, I don’t give a f***. I’m not gonna ever be nice to nobody; I’ll be kind, but never nice.”

Full interview:

Mike Tyson: ‘I’m not a nice person, there’s nothing nice about me’

Mike Tyson unconcerned by legacy as he prepares to fight YouTuber Jake Paul

18:30 , PA

Mike Tyson’s once-ferocious fighting career was already helter-skeltering towards its feeble conclusion when the video-sharing platform YouTube first flickered into life in February 2005.

Four months later, the so-called ‘Baddest Man on the Planet’, who had cut a swathe through the world’s best heavyweights towards the end of the 1980s, was crumpling in the corner under the less than concussive fists of Irishman Kevin McBride in Washington DC.

Tyson’s pitiful professional conclusion, which followed innumerable controversies and scandals that dogged his career both in and out of the ring, served to soften the memory of the impact of those crushing early wins, and question his hard-won reputation as one of the most brutal and unforgiving world champions of all time.

So it is hardly surprising that Tyson professes himself entirely unconcerned by criticism of his decision to end his 19-year hiatus from the ring and return at the age of 58 to face the YouTuber Jake Paul in Arlington, Texas on Friday night.

“What do I care about my legacy?” Tyson said in a wide-ranging chat with Interview Magazine this week. “I never knew what a legacy was and people started throwing that word around so loosely. A legacy sounds like ego to me. I’m going to be dead soon. Who cares what somebody is going to think about me when I’m dead?”

Mike Tyson unconcerned by legacy as he prepares to fight YouTuber Jake Paul

The awkward truth behind Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson

18:00 , Steve Bunce

There is no hate, no love, the gloves are big and the rounds will be short when Mike Tyson and Jake Paul fight on Friday night.

It makes no difference if the men share fifty million dollars for their carnival night in a Texas ring. It is one of the purest fights for money in the dirty, old boxing game; it’s not personal, it’s just cash. And, lots of it.

Tyson is 58 now, reformed, grey at the edges, his eyes have softened with his belly and each attempt at spitting venom sounds fake. Well, it probably is, so what? He was once Iron Mike, the youngest heavyweight champion in history, so please show some respect.

Paul, in his own unique way, has single-handedly ruined the boxing careers of many UFC stars and exposed them inside the boxing ring as flat-footed swingers; now the former child performer is hunting down faded kings of the ring. It is the unmade Rocky movie with a twist: can the old king beat the young kid? It’s the age-old boxing tale.

It has, obviously, been called a freak show, a meaningless event, a danger to Tyson’s health and a threat to the dignity of boxing, having been rearranged after Tyson suffered a health scare.

But here’s what you don’t understand about the fight...

Read Steve Bunce’s preview in full:

The awkward truth behind Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson

Paul vs Tyson rules: How many rounds and are knockouts allowed?

17:30 , Harry Latham-Coyle

The controversial fight between Mike Tyson and Jake Paul is finally here, scheduled to take place this week after a four-month delay.

YouTube star Paul, 27, was due to box Tyson, 58, in July, but the former heavyweight champion had to delay the bout after experiencing an ulcer flare-up on a plane.

Save for any late problems, the fight will go ahead on Friday, as Tyson boxes professionally for the first time in 19 years. Meanwhile, Paul has gone 10-1 as a pro since establishing himself as a YouTuber.

Paul vs Tyson rules: How many rounds and are KOs allowed?

Paul vs Tyson press conference LIVE

17:00 , Alex Pattle

Jake Paul and Mike Tyson are just two days away from one of the biggest and most controversial fights in years, as they prepare to square off in Dallas.

And ahead of their officially-sanctioned, professional bout, the Americans will share a stage at Toyota Music Factory on Wednesday (13 November), with each man set to talk up his chances of winning – amid conflicting predictions in the boxing world.

On Tuesday, 58-year-old Tyson and YouTube star Paul, 27, conducted an open workout in the Music Factory, with the former heavyweight champion taking an aggressive approach. His speed and power look to have waned somewhat, but Tyson seemed focused as his fight with Paul edges closer – five months after it was first due to take place, before Tyson suffered an ulcer flare-up on a flight.

Barring any late issues, the bout is finally set to go ahead on Friday (15 November), at Texas’s AT&T Stadium: home to the NFL’s Dallas Cowboys. And the fight, in an unprecedented move, will stream live on Netflix.