Paul Walker's daughter Meadow, 25, separates from husband after three 'wonderful' years of marriage

Meadow Walker and Louis Thornton-Allan attend as Tiffany & Co. celebrates 2022 Tiffany Blue Book Collection, (Getty)

Meadow Walker, 25, has announced her separation from her husband of three years actor Louis Thornton-Allan.

Taking to her Instagram three days after Christmas, Meadow shared a statement that read: “Statement from the two of us: After three wonderful years of marriage, we have come to the agreement to amicably separate.

Meadow Walker and Louis Thornton-Allan married in 2021 in the Dominican Republic (Getty)

“This is truly a united decision and we sincerely hope that everyone can respect our wishes for privacy. We maintain mutual love and respect for one another, and will continue to support each other.”

Meadow and Louis’ wedding in 2021 was a star-studded affair. Many of her late dad’s Fast and Furious co-stars were in attendance, including Vin Diesel, who walked Meadow down the aisle, eight years after Paul’s tragic death.

The model released the statement on her Instagram, three days after Christmas (Instagram)

The pair celebrated their nuptials in the Dominican Republic, in front of an intimate group of family and friends due to the pandemic.

Jordana Brewster who stars in the series was also on hand and spotted helping Meadow with her custom Givenchy dress, as well as Vin's daughter Hania Riley Sinclair, who also goes by Similce.

At the time, Meadow said of her wedding to Vogue: "Louis and I knew exactly what we wanted from the start. It was a very intimate celebration.”

Meadow has spent the Christmas holidays in Australia (Instagram)

Following the ceremony, Meadow and Louis enjoyed a candlelit dinner and had a beach party. “We were all barefoot, dancing in the sand,” she told the magazine. “To finish the night, there was a wonderful display of fireworks, and we lit lanterns into the picturesque night sky.”

Vin and Meadow continue to have a close relationship. Most recently, the model made a cameo in the latest Fast and Furious film.

Speaking about her involvement, Vin confessed that Paul would be “proud”.