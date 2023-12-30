Paula Abdul sues American Idol producer Nigel Lythgoe for alleged sexual assault

Santiago Felipe - Getty Images

Note: The following article contains discussion of sexual misconduct allegations.

Former American Idol and So You Think You Can Dance USA judge Paula Abdul has sued producer Nigel Lythgoe after alleging that he sexually assaulted her.

The singer, who was a judge between 2002 and 2009, filed a lawsuit in Los Angeles alleging that the producer committed “indecent conduct” during their shared time on the show, with accusations including sexual assault and harassment (via Deadline).

“For years, Abdul has remained silent about the sexual assaults and harassment she experienced on account of Lythgoe,” reads the lawsuit, with the paragraph continuing that the singer feared being “ostracised” in an industry that had a “pattern of protecting powerful men.”

“Lythgoe knew and was aware that his treatment of Abdul was inappropriate and even criminal,” continues the lawsuit. “Indeed at one point Lythgoe called Abdul and taunted her that they should celebrate because it had been ‘seven years and the statute of limitations had run.’”

“Lythgoe clearly knew that his assaults of Abdul were not just wrong but that he held the power to keep her silent,” it continued, with the suit also containing allegations of compensation discrimination, bullying, constant taunts and humiliation.

The first allegation of sexual assault dates back to the “early seasons” of American Idol, whereby Lythgoe allegedly groped Abdul in an elevator, forcibly grabbing her genitals and breasts before kissing her – Abdul says that she escaped to her room and informed her reps.

The second accusation refers to Abdul’s time on SYTYCD over a decade later, where Lythgoe allegedly forced himself upon Abdul at his own home for a work party, attempting to kiss her before she left the house.

In addition to her own alleged personal experiences with Lythgoe, Abdul also said she saw the producer assault one of his assistants during filming for SYTYCD in Las Vegas.

If you've been affected by the issues raised in this story, you can access more information from Rape Crisis England and Wales, who work towards the elimination of all forms of sexual violence and sexual misconduct, on their website or by calling the National Rape Crisis Helpline on 0808 802 9999. Rape Crisis Scotland’s helpline number is 08088 01 03 02.

Readers in the US are encouraged to contact RAINN, or the National Sexual Assault Hotline on 800-656-4673.

