Paula Vennells is the bland face of British mediocrity

She wasn’t aware that the Post Office was carrying out investigations and prosecutions. She didn’t know much about the computer system. She was too trusting of her subordinates, and the management team around her. On the basis of her evidence to the public inquiry into the Post Office Horizon IT scandal this week, it would be surprising if the hapless former chief executive Paula Vennells actually knew what a stamp looked like, or what colour post boxes are usually painted. Despite her illustrious career, and her huge salary, her main defence appears to be that she had no idea what was going on within the organisation she was paid to run.

While we don’t yet know what conclusions the inquiry will draw, one point is surely already clear. With her stumbling, teary performance, Vennells lowered public opinion of herself from a very low starting point. She had little grasp of the complexity of the organisation, didn’t ask tough questions of her subordinates, didn’t get into the detail of the job, and was complacently willing to go along with a cover-up as it unfolded. And here’s a genuinely worrying possibility: what if Vennells is simply part of a much broader managerial class that is completely inept?

After all, Vennells glided effortlessly up the corporate ladder. Starting as a trainee at Unilever, she rose through the ranks at L’Oreal, Argos and Whitbread, before being hired by the Post Office as group network director in 2007, where she impressed everyone so much that she was promoted all over again to chief executive in 2012. At the peak, she was paid more than £700,000 a year to remain seemingly indifferent to what was going on in the organisation she was meant to be running.

But it may be that the only real difference between Vennells and many other CEOs is that she got found out. Very few CEOs ever find themselves under this level of forensic scrutiny. Most of them just drift through three or four years in the top job, collect their handsome paychecks, and get by doing as little as possible to a company that more or less runs itself. If they were put under the microscope as Vennells has been, the results would not be much better. Imagine if there were 30, 40 or perhaps 50 CEOs just as hopeless as her on the FTSE 100?

Genuinely brilliant CEOs would never offer up lame excuses. It is impossible to picture Jeff Bezos insisting that he didn’t know what went on in the Amazon warehouses, or James Dyson saying he wasn’t sure how vacuums were made, or Lord Woolfson arguing that he couldn’t be expected to know how Next stores were operating. Entrepreneurs and tycoons of real class are on top of the detail, surround themselves with colleagues who ask tough questions, and drill down relentlessly into the daily operations of the organisations they are running.

And yet, the dismal truth is this. There are very few leaders of that calibre running the UK’s major corporations, and even fewer at the helm of public sector or quasi-public sector institutions. Instead, we are stuck with mediocrities promoted well beyond their ability.

Vennells is symbolic of a complacent corporate culture that rewards box ticking over robust management; that is so tied down in regulations, governance codes, and social responsibility goals that it has no place for energetic mavericks; and where uninspiring plodders shuffle the big jobs between themselves regardless of how they actually perform. Until they are cleared out, and replaced with men and women of genuine ability, with the drive and energy to push through real change, it is unlikely that the performance of corporate Britain will improve in any meaningful way – and Vennells clones will keep on rising to the top.