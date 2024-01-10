‘Paula Vennells handing back her CBE is a token, hollow gesture’

A general view of a Post Office sign

Former Post Office boss Paula Vennells said on Tuesday she will hand back her CBE with immediate effect amid the fallout of the Post Office Horizon scandal.

The release of ITV show Mr Bates vs the Post Office has pushed the scandal back into the limelight. Many are calling for justice for the more than 700 postmasters who were wrongly convicted for fraud, theft and false accounting after Horizon, the faulty accounting software created by Fujitsu, made it look like money was missing from their shops.

Telegraph readers have weighed in, sharing their views on the scandal in the comments section and Letters pages. Read on for the best of the conversation:

‘The emphasis on removing Paula Vennells’ CBE strikes me as a distraction’

Paula Vennells led the Post Office between 2012 to 2019 and was given a CBE at the end of her tenure. Readers discussed Ms Vennells’ decision to hand back her CBE following growing pressure from the public to do so, with many arguing that the forfeiture doesn’t go far enough.

‘Heads should roll at the highest levels’

Many readers argue that the top priority should be justice for the victims of the scandal. To date, just 93 sub-postmasters have had their convictions quashed and many of them are still awaiting full compensation.

On Monday, however, Kevin Hollinrake, the government minister who oversees the Post Office, vowed to quicken the pace at which sub-postmasters can overturn convictions and get compensation.

‘Politicians never act - only react’

Keir Starmer pictured while the Director of Public Prosecutions in 2010 - John Stillwell/PA

Others have criticised the role of certain politicians amid the fallout. Many readers believe Rishi Sunak has not been decisive enough, whilst some noted Sir Keir Starmer’s failure to intervene at the time of the scandal - when he was Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP). Others call on Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey to quit over his role in the scandal.

‘Fujitsu must share the responsibility for what happened’

Readers have also been discussing who should be responsible for paying the victim’s compensation, with most agreeing the burden should not fall on the taxpayer.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.