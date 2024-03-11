The Pay Gap Between Mothers and Fathers Has GROWN Since 2020, Reveals New Eye-Watering Research

Woman, baby and laptop in home for remote work with project research, corporate planning and reading information. Entrepreneur, mother and child with technology at table in living room for online job Bevan Goldswain via Getty Images

Mothers are paying the penalty of being a parent as eye-watering new research reveals they earn far less than dads.

In an analysis of the hourly earnings of both mothers and fathers, commissioned by Pregnant Then screwed, it found evidence that mothers are earning a whopping 43% less than fathers in their weekly earnings.

The pay gap means mums are paying a £4.44 ‘motherhood pay penalty’ per hour.

The analysis has uncovered that the pay gap for median hourly pay between mothers and fathers has grown by a huge 93p per hour in the last four years since 2020.

So, based on median weekly earnings, mothers earned 43% less than fathers with their take home being £442 vs £769, between January - March 2023, reports Pregnant Then Screwed.

Although this could be partly due to the fact that more mothers are now working part-time hours or reduced, for most mothers this is no longer a choice but a necessity as childcare prices have become unaffordable.

Joeli Brearley, CEO and founder of Pregnant then Screwed, comments, “The motherhood penalty accounts for almost all of the gender pay gap. It is a serious issue which ensures women have less power and autonomy than men. It also contributes to rising child poverty; afterall, children aren’t poor by themselves, they are poor because their mothers are poor.

“Reducing the motherhood penalty would mean the UK is effectively utilising the skills and talents of its citizens. It would give our economy a much needed boost whilst enabling families to dig themselves out of poverty. Without access to affordable childcare, properly paid paternity leave and high quality flexible working the motherhood penalty will continue to wreak havoc on women, families and our economy.”

