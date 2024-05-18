Paying high home insurance prices in Florida? Here's how experts say you can save some money

SmartAsset

I'm afraid of the stock market. With my first investment, I lost 60% of my money. So I'm strictly into bonds. With interest rates low, what's your advice? Should I stay or try something else? -Jerold It's reasonable to be … Continue reading → The post Ask an Advisor: ‘I'm Strictly Into Bonds' and Afraid of the Stock Market. Is This a Strategy I Should Stick With? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.