Payout for widow of Pakistani journalist killed by Kenyan police

A court in Kenya has awarded 10m shillings ($78,000; £61,000) in compensation to the widow of a prominent Pakistani journalist who was shot dead by police at a roadblock nearly two years ago.

Arshad Sharif was a TV anchor known for his outspoken criticism of Pakistan's powerful military leaders and corruption in politics.

The father-of-five received death threats that he flagged to Pakistan's top judge, before fleeing his home country to seek safety abroad.

Sharif's killing two months later at the hands of police in the Kenyan town of Kajiado caused outrage, and the slow response by officials prompted UN experts to criticise both Kenya and Pakistan.

'A relief to me and my family'

Kenya's police had argued it was a case of mistaken identity but Sharif's widow, Javeria Siddique, said it was a contract killing carried out on behalf of an unnamed individual in Pakistan.

On Monday, the Kajiado High Court ruled that the Kenyan authorities had acted unlawfully and violated Sharif's right to life. It duly awarded Ms Siddique compensation plus interest until payment in full.

"Loss of life cannot be compensated in monetary terms nor is the pain and suffering the family must have gone through. But there's consensus that compensation is appropriate remedy for redress in violation of fundamental rights," said Justice Stella Mutuku as she delivered the verdict.

The judge also ruled that Kenya's director of public prosecutions and the independent policing oversight authority had violated Sharif's rights by failing to prosecute the two police officers involved. The court has ordered both bodies to conclude investigations and charge the officers.

The lawyer representing Sharif's widow, Ochiel Dudley, said "this is a win for the family and a win for Kenyans in their quest for police accountability".

Sharif's widow, Ms Siddique, expressed her gratitude to the Kenyan judiciary but added that her work was far from done.

"This ruling has come as a relief to me and my family, but I will not relent in getting maximum justice for my husband," she said.

Like her late husband, Ms Siddique is a journalist, and filed the lawsuit alongside the Kenya Union of Journalists and Kenya Correspondents Association last October.

She and her co-petitioners were seeking transparency, an apology, and accountability from the Kenyan authorities for what they called Sharif's "targeted assassination".

She told the BBC she was still unable to get justice for her husband in Pakistan, but would continue to campaign for the protection of journalists and would seek the help of the UN and the Committee to Protect Journalists.

Thousands of people attended Arshad Sharif's funeral in Islamabad two years ago [Reuters]

[Getty Images/BBC]

