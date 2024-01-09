Payroll diversion scam targeting small businesses
A slick scam is tricking small business managers to divert employee paychecks to scam accounts, and many are falling for it. What to watch for.
Alberta is expected to phase out coal-powered electricity in the province much sooner than initially planned, leaving some small towns worried about their economic future.The then-NDP government announced in 2015 that emissions from coal power generation would be eliminated by 2030. The current UCP government under Premier Danielle Smith plans to have a completely carbon-neutral grid by 2050, despite the federal government's target of 2035.According to data from the Pembina Institute, a non-prof
These questions have me raising my eyebrows in confusion.
Ramit Sethi’s 5 keys to living a “rich life.”
Migrant agricultural workers in Canada pay into employment insurance (EI), but they are not able to access it when their contracts expire and they return to their home country.They also have employment contracts that are tied to one employer, preventing them from changing their employer while they're in Canada.A proposed $500-million class action lawsuit is aiming to challenge those regulations."It's an issue that has been around for some time now," said Jody Brown, a partner at Goldblatt Partne
The tech giant is compensating US customers and faces similar allegations in the UK.
China will press ahead this year with development of large language models (LLMs) - the technology used to train ChatGPT and similar applications - and generative artificial intelligence (AI) systems, despite restrictions imposed by the United States on the mainland's access to advanced semiconductors, according to analysts from Swiss investment bank UBS. China is expected to "work within those constraints and try to make progress" by tapping into domestic AI accelerator programmes and being mor
(Bloomberg) -- Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway has avoided trial by settling allegations it violated the terms of its buyout of truck-stop-chain Pilot Travel Centers by changing the accounting methods used to value the last part of the deal.Most Read from BloombergMusk’s Drug Use Concerns Tesla, SpaceX Leaders, WSJ SaysKey Piece of Boeing 737 Found in Hunt for Clues on Plane BlowoutChina Says It Caught Foreign Consultant Spying for UK’s MI6Berkshire – which acquired an 80% stake in Pilot Tra
DOVER, Del. (AP) — Following the settlement of a lawsuit pitting Cleveland Browns owner Jimmy Haslam against fellow billionaire Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway, the clock is ticking for the Haslam family to decide whether to sell its remaining stake in the Pilot truck stop chain to Berkshire. Attorneys told a Delaware judge last week that they were prepared for a two-day trial starting Monday in a high-stakes dispute over accounting practices at Pilot Travel Centers LLC. Late Saturday, howev
(Bloomberg) -- A thousand miles from his usual Wall Street perch, a 60-year-old powerlifter stepped into the spotlight as he prepared to dead-lift more than 410 pounds.Most Read from BloombergUS and Allies Met Secretly With Ukraine on Peace PlanIPhone Survives 16,000-Foot Fall, Helps Steer Jet-Panel HuntChinese Billionaire Is Second-Biggest Foreign Owner of US LandXi, Biden and the $10 Trillion Cost of War Over TaiwanStocks Waver After Tech-Led Bounce; Oil Rebounds: Markets WrapMike Mayo was pro
Successfully saving for retirement doesn't mean having $1 million in the bank. Experts say you need to plan for your retirement to last several decades and base your budget around living to be 100...
Berkshire and Pilot have agreed to settle the Delaware litigation, including all claims and counterclaims, between Pilot and Berkshire Hathaway, Pilot Travel Centers and National Indemnity Company, the companies said in separate statements. Pilot declined to disclose further detail on the settlement.
BMW Group reported record sales of over 2.5 million units in 2023 and hit its target of a 15% share of battery-electric vehicles, the carmaker said on Tuesday. Fourth quarter sales reached 718,778 cars, up 10.3% from last year's figures, with total annual sales up 6.5%.The U.S. saw the highest sales growth over the year at 9.4% to nearly 396,000, while China sales grew the slowest at 4.2% to 824,932. BMW is "confident" it can maintain its battery-electric sales trajectory next year, the company said.
(Bloomberg) -- Duolingo Inc., the maker of language-learning software, is cutting some contractors while using generative artificial intelligence to create more content, the latest sign that companies are shifting some tasks typically handled by workers to AI tools. Most Read from BloombergUS and Allies Met Secretly With Ukraine on Peace PlanIPhone Survives 16,000-Foot Fall, Helps Steer Jet-Panel HuntChinese Billionaire Is Second-Biggest Foreign Owner of US LandXi, Biden and the $10 Trillion Cos
A few years after several Indigo and Chapters stores unionized, one location is set to close as its union says the retailer has made things increasingly difficult for workers. Employees have picketed on multiple weekends outside the Chapters store at Kennedy Commons in Scarborough, Ont., after being told the location will close later this month. The store is one of four Ontario locations that unionized with the 1006A chapter of the United Food and Commercial Workers union between September 2020
China's PetroChina has officially taken over as the lead operator of the supergiant West Qurna 1 oil field in Iraq, marking a significant shift in control from Western to Chinese hands.
OSLO (Reuters) -Norway's state-owned renewable power producer Statkraft on Monday said it plans to invest up to 6 billion euros ($6.56 billion) to upgrade its domestic hydro and wind power facilities and to build new onshore wind farms. The plans would double Statkraft's current output from wind farms and boost the effect of the company's hydro power plants, adding some 3 terrawatt hours (TWh) of additional electricity output, the company told a press conference in Oslo. Statkraft will spend between 1.8 billion and 3 billion euros on upgrades of hydroelectric plants, between 1.2 billion and 2 billion euros to rehabilitate older dams and plants and some 1 billion euros on renewal and construction of onshore wind farms.
Warren Buffett is one the most prolific investors in the world. Having earned the appellation "The Oracle of Omaha" thanks to his investing success through his company Berkshire Hathaway, Buffett now...
Britain must kickstart a drilling race to extract the billions of barrels of oil and gas that remain offshore, says the chief executive of the North Sea Transition Authority (NSTA).
The mid-air Incident with a Boeing 737 Max 9 jet (BA) has raised many concerns across Wall Street. As shares of the company begin to fall, investors may be able to look to its competition in Airbus (AIR.PA). Yahoo Finance Anchor Brad Smith gives insight into the movements for these companies as well as the opportunities in the airline industry. For more expert insight and the latest market action, click here to watch this full episode of Yahoo Finance Live. Editor's note: This article was written by Nicholas Jacobino
U.S. banking giants are expected this week to report lower profits for the fourth quarter after they set money aside to cover souring loans while also paying more to depositors. The largest banks' net interest income (NII) - or the difference between what they earn on loans and pay out on deposits - probably fell on average 10% in the fourth quarter, Goldman Sachs analysts said. Banks' profits will likely be squeezed as they set aside more reserves in the fourth quarter to prepare for customers to default on the loans.