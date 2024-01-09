Payroll diversion scam targeting small businesses

CBC

Migrant agricultural workers in Canada pay into employment insurance (EI), but they are not able to access it when their contracts expire and they return to their home country.They also have employment contracts that are tied to one employer, preventing them from changing their employer while they're in Canada.A proposed $500-million class action lawsuit is aiming to challenge those regulations."It's an issue that has been around for some time now," said Jody Brown, a partner at Goldblatt Partne