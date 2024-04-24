PBIA wants to extend runway to avoid 'unacceptable delays'

The Canadian Press

MONTREAL — Jay Sorensen flies both business class and economy. While the differences between the two have always been stark — priority boarding and free alcohol are decades-old features of first-class travel — lately the gulf seems to have widened, said the U.S. consulting firm president. Economy-class trips are defined by shrinking legroom, narrower cushion space, diminishing rewards for frequent fliers and, especially, the myriad fees that can pile up like thunderclouds as airlines increasingl