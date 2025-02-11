PBS To Shutter Diversity, Equity And Inclusion Office Following Donald Trump’s Executive Orders

PBS is closing an office dedicated to diversity, equity and inclusion efforts, following Donald Trump’s series of executive orders targeting such programs.

The announcement comes amid the prospect that public television funding will be targeted by the current administration and Republicans in Congress. In his first term, Trump sought to zero out funding for the Corporation for Public Broadcasting, but the proposal went nowhere, as lawmakers on Capitol Hill restored it.

In a memo to employees, PBS President Paula Kerger wrote that “to ensure that we are complying with the president’s executive order we have closed our DEI office, and Cecilia Loving and Gina Leow are leaving PBS.”

Kerger added, “Our mission to educate, engage and inspire the wide variety of American communities we serve will continue to be at the center of our work, and we’ll also continue to ensure that PBS remains a welcoming place for everyone.” The New York Times first reported on the DEI office closure.

FCC Chairman Brendan Carr, who was appointed by Trump, announced last month that he was opening an investigation into PBS and NPR over program sponsorships, but he also made clear that he opposed federal funding of the outlets.

“I believe this FCC investigation may prove relevant to an ongoing legislative debate. In particular, Congress is actively considering whether to stop requiring taxpayers to subsidize NPR and PBS programming,” Carr said.

PBS announced in 2021 that it was requiring producers to provide their own DEI plans at the proposal stage for “all new agreements, series renewals and direct-to-PBS programs.”

