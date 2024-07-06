PBSO looking for attempted robbery suspect in Royal Palm Beach
Police search for attempted robbery suspect in Royal Palm Beach.
Police search for attempted robbery suspect in Royal Palm Beach.
BONFIELD, ONT. — Ontario Provincial Police say they found a large amount of lobster that had been dumped along a highway east of North Bay. Police say they received calls about lobster on the shoulder of Highway 17 in Bonfield on Tuesday. They say it was disposed of "for unknown reasons." Officers are reminding the public that it's illegal to litter or dump items along the highway. They say it can also cause safety issues when it attracts wildlife to the road. Police are asking anyone with infor
A Good Samaritan found the baby and cared for it while waiting for paramedics
MISSISSAUGA, Ont. — Peel police say two officers were injured during the late-night arrest of a Toronto drug squad officer who is facing impaired driving and drug possession charges.
American Eagle flight 3921 made the emergency landing on July 3 “due to a disruptive customer," the airline tells PEOPLE
Christian Moniz Rabino, 28, has been charged with first-degree murder and two counts of child neglect and abuse
The cartels' reach extends into many parts of Mexico's economy, from food production to fuel.
In Tennessee, the Hendersonville Police Department identified the remains of a found July 3 as that of Trinity Bostic, 17, reported missing last week.
The Vatican on Friday informed a Donald Trump-supporting archbishop that he is being excommunicated for refusing to recognize Pope Francis' authority after years of outspoken public attacks.Carlo Maria Vigano, an ultra-conservative who served as the Vatican’s diplomat to Washington, D.C. between 2011 and 2016, was formally accused last month of schism, which is one of the most serious offenses in canon law. Schism is “the refusal of submission to the Supreme Pontiff or of communion with the memb
The former healthcare worked "coldly denied any responsibility," a judge said during her sentencing on Friday, July 5
KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — A Japanese hairstylist has been sentenced to 17.5 years in prison and 20 strokes of the cane in Singapore for what the judge described as a “brutal and cruel” assault and rape of a drunk student five years ago, his lawyer said Thursday.
Jason Kendall, 35, turned himself in to Las Vegas police, where he allegedly confessed to strangling and sexually assaulting Larissa Garcia, 30, in a hotel room
A 49-year-old American was allegedly found with a disassembled handgun on his person during a customs interview, according to the Canada Border Services Agency. Gregory Glenn Gaskin, 49, of Sutton, Mass., pleaded guilty to three Customs Act charges through a lawyer last Thursday in Saint John provincial court, according to Crown prosecutor Peter Thorn. Charges included smuggling a Ruger SR40c semiautomatic pistol into the country, failing to report an item and making false statements. In an emai
Four people involved in a fatal head-on collision on Highway 1 in West Vancouver, B.C., last week were international students from India, police said.The West Vancouver Police Department said a vehicle travelling eastbound in the westbound lanes near Westport Road crashed head-on into another vehicle around 11:40 p.m. PT on June 26.Four men, all Indian nationals with temporary student visas, were in the vehicle heading westbound, police said; two of them, aged 20 and 21 years old, were killed.Th
Moose Jaw police are raising the alarm about a series of "ding, dong, ditch" pranks in the city.In a news release Friday morning, police said the prank — also called "nicky, nicky, nine doors" — is on the rise in Moose Jaw. The prank involves a person ringing a doorbell and then running away before the resident has a chance to see who did it.Police say the incidents are occurring in the late evenings and early morning hours, and that adolescents and children have been responsible.Anyone caught d
The victim has been identified as 44-year-old Warren Baker
A shooting in Yellowstone National Park left one park ranger injured and the shooter dead, according to the National Park Service.
TORONTO — Workers for Ontario's main liquor retailer, who say the government's plan to open up the alcohol market poses an existential threat to their jobs, are now on strike, with stores expected to stay closed for at least 14 days.
The 27-year-old suspect is being held on suspicion of animal cruelty and over a separate inquiry into an allegation of attempted murder.
A veteran officer with Toronto police's drug squad is facing multiple charges, including possession of methamphetamine and cocaine for the purpose of trafficking, after he allegedly tried to evade police during a traffic stop in Mississauga.Peel Regional Police said they initially received a call about an impaired driver in the area of Courtney Park Drive and Hurontario Street just before 3 a.m. Wednesday.Officers found the vehicle and "attempted to stop it," Const. Moulika Sharma said in an ema
Rebecca Joynes, 30, groomed the youngsters from the age of 15, and was on bail for sexual activity with the first child, Boy A, when she began having sex with the second, Boy B, who she went on to become pregnant by. Neither boy can be identified. Parents of both boys watched as Joynes, wearing a gold necklace, black padded jacket and with blonde highlights in her hair, visibly shook and broke down in tears as she was jailed at Manchester Crown Court.