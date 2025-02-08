PCs, Liberals square off with dueling Super Bowl ads

The Ontario PCs and Liberals will be going head-to-head with duelling campaign ads during Super Bowl Sunday.

The parties are running two ads each during the Canadian broadcast of the NFL championship game Sunday night, which typically has the biggest TV audience and most expensive advertising time slots of the year.

One of the Liberals' spots will be a recently released 30 second ads focused on PC Leader Doug Ford's hot-mic moment where he revealed he was happy President Donald Trump had won the most recent U.S. election — that is, until Trump "pulled the knife out" and threatened Canada with punishing tariffs, a spokesperson for the party said.

A spokesperson for the Ontario PCs said the party is running a new, 60 second ad on Sunday as well as a 30-second ad that has already been circulating.

The spokesperson said the ads would be "positive" but didn't elaborate on what the subject matter of the ads would be.

Crombie and her party have been in the PCs crosshairs in at least two recent ads, one of which accused the Liberals of opposing policies aimed at "making life more affordable in our province."

Weeks before the election began, both parties rolled out a series of ads taking shots at each others' leaders.