PCs, Liberals square off with dueling Super Bowl ads

CBC
·1 min read
Ontario Liberal Leader Bonnie Crombie and Ontario PC Leader Doug Ford. (Canadian Press - image credit)
Ontario Liberal Leader Bonnie Crombie and Ontario PC Leader Doug Ford. (Canadian Press - image credit)

The Ontario PCs and Liberals will be going head-to-head with duelling campaign ads during Super Bowl Sunday.

The parties are running two ads each during the Canadian broadcast of the NFL championship game Sunday night, which typically has the biggest TV audience and most expensive advertising time slots of the year.

One of the Liberals' spots will be a recently released 30 second ads focused on PC Leader Doug Ford's hot-mic moment where he revealed he was happy President Donald Trump had won the most recent U.S. election — that is, until Trump "pulled the knife out" and threatened Canada with punishing tariffs, a spokesperson for the party said.

A spokesperson for the Ontario PCs said the party is running a new, 60 second ad on Sunday as well as a 30-second ad that has already been circulating.

ADVERTISEMENT

The spokesperson said the ads would be "positive" but didn't elaborate on what the subject matter of the ads would be.

Crombie and her party have been in the PCs crosshairs in at least two recent ads, one of which accused the Liberals of opposing policies aimed at "making life more affordable in our province."

Weeks before the election began, both parties rolled out a series of ads taking shots at each others' leaders.

Latest Stories

  • A look at preparations and security measures ahead of Super Bowl LIX

    Donald Trump will be the first sitting president to attend the Super Bowl.

  • AI Marketing at Super Bowl 2025: Will Pricey Ads Pay Off?

    Companies are going all in on AI ads at Super Bowl 2025. OpenAI, GOOGL, GDDY, META, BKNG and CRM are spending $8M per ad. Will it be worth it?

  • PCs promise ambitious GO Transit expansion. But experts question its feasibility

    Ontario's Progressive Conservatives are promising a radical expansion of the GO Transit network if re-elected, but many doubt a line cutting through midtown Toronto will ever materialize.Before the election was called, the PCs announced a so-called GO 2.0 plan, instructing Metrolinx to explore the construction of a freight rail bypass that would help keep commercial rail off routes used by passenger trains that have to use tracks owned by CN Rail and Canadian Pacific Kansas City railway (CPKC).

  • Ford urges Ottawa to move faster to satisfy U.S. border security demands

    OTTAWA — Ontario Progressive Conservative Leader Doug Ford is criticizing the federal government over the time it's taking to appoint what he calls a border czar.

  • B.C. to streamline regulatory process for clean energy projects

    B.C. is promising to make it easier and quicker for companies to get permits for renewable energy projects.On Thursday, the province announced it will introduce new legislation this spring to put projects such as wind and solar under the authority of the B.C. Energy Regulator.The regulator monitors energy projects in B.C. throughout their entire lifecycle and is funded by service fees and levies charged to industry companies. It's stated purpose is to protect the environment and keep people safe

  • Snow good! Local winter sports enthusiasts rejoice with plenty of snow this year

    It's been a great year for Graham Snyder to get on his sled and hit the open trails near his home in Breslau, Ont."It's actually fun to groom [the trails] again because there's so much snow," said Snyder, who is with the Southwestern Ontario Snowmobile Region.He says the trails have been the best for the first time in about four years."And the snowmobilers that I meet are pumped right up. I get fist pumps every time I meet somebody because everybody is so happy," he said.The snow started in Dece

  • Vote counting is underway in high-stakes state election in the New Delhi region

    Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party was projected to win a majority in the 70-member assembly of India's capital against the Aam Aadmi Party, or AAP, led by Arvind Kejriwal, which runs New Delhi and has built widespread support with its welfare policies and anti-corruption movement. (AP Video by Rishi Lekhi)

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene Teases Big Career Move

    MAGA diehard Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene is mulling a run at both Georgia’s governorship and the U.S. Senate. The conspiracy theorist, who has made a name for herself as one of President Donald Trump’s loudest supporters in the House of Representatives, was pressed on Thursday by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution about whether she would take a stab at Democrat Jon Ossoff’s Senate seat, which is in play next year. “Of course, I’m considering all possibilities,” she said on the outlet’s “P

  • NFL Super Bowl 2025 guide: When is it tomorrow, how to watch, half-time show and latest odds

    Kansas City Chiefs will face the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LIX on Sunday night.

  • Camaraderie, safety and healing: Sisters Dialogue opens centre for Muslim women in Edmonton

    It started as a way to ensure Muslim women had a voice amid a string of hate-fuelled attacks in Edmonton.Now, Sisters Dialogue is celebrating the grand opening of its first brick-and-mortar location for the hundreds who have found safety and solidarity within their collective these past four years.The space was designed to reflect the diversity of community members who donated ottomans from Morocco, prayer mats from Mecca, and an olive plant representing Palestine, with diverse images of Muslim

  • Trump’s Threatened Tariffs Fall Far Short of Paying for Tax Cuts

    (Bloomberg) -- Supply Lines is a daily newsletter that tracks global trade. Sign up here.Most Read from BloombergNice Airport, If You Can Get to It: No Subway, No Highway, No BridgeSin puente y sin metro: el nuevo aeropuerto de Lima es una debacleCitadel to Leave Namesake Chicago Tower as Employees RelocateNYC Sees Pedestrian Traffic Increase in Congestion-Pricing ZoneHow London’s Taxi Drivers Navigate the City Without GPSThe tariffs President Donald Trump threatened against Canada, Mexico and C

  • Winter storm targets Newfoundland with potential blizzard conditions

    A blizzard warning has been issued as Newfoundland could see its first nor’easter of the season bring considerable winter impacts Sunday evening into Monday, with likely travel and power disruptions

  • Bus operators in B.C.'s Cowichan Valley walk off the job

    Bus operators in Vancouver Island's Cowichan Valley walked off the job on Saturday morning as labour talks with their employer broke down.Just over 50 workers, represented by Unifor locals 114 and 333, have now started job action in the valley of around 90,000 residents, located between Nanaimo and Victoria in south-central Vancouver Island.The strike will affect more than a dozen routes in communities like Duncan, Lake Cowichan, Chemainus and Crofton, as well as service to and from Victoria.Str

  • Concerns spike over weak condition of latest 3 hostages released by Hamas

    The frail condition of the latest three Israeli hostages released by Palestinian militant group Hamas on Saturday as part of the fragile three-weeks-old ceasefire agreement has raised concerns. Hamas handed over Eli Sharabi, Ohad Ben Ami and Or Levy to the Red Cross before they were transferred to the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF). In exchange,…

  • Boost Indigenous business to counter Trump's tariff threats, leaders say

    OTTAWA — As U.S. President Donald Trump's tariff threats rattle Canadian investors, the head of a group representing thousands of Indigenous businesses is calling for governments and Canadians to boost their support of First Nations firms that have strong ties to the land and are less likely to move south.

  • Nearly 70% of Canadians think less of U.S. due to Trump tariffs: poll

    U.S. tariffs on Canadian goods may be paused, but a new survey shows the damage may already be done. According to exclusive Ipsos polling, 68 per cent of Canadians say they think less of the United States because of President Donald Trump’s threats.

  • K-pop act NewJeans unveils new identity — and a new name

    Speaking exclusively to CNN, one of the biggest-selling K-pop acts, NewJeans, announced that it will perform under its new name for the first time at ComplexCon Hong Kong in March.

  • Israeli hostages and Palestinian prisoners freed as Israel condemns frail appearance of captives

    Three male Israeli hostages and 183 Palestinian prisoners were freed in the fifth round of exchanges between Israel and Hamas Saturday as Israel expressed concern about the appearance of the released captives.

  • Trump chops away at the government and the fallout is felt in the Virginia governor's race

    RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — The Trump administration’s aggressive push to cut government jobs is reverberating in the early stages of this year's race for governor in Virginia.

  • Trump Once Again Suggests He Might Try To Run For Third Term In 2028

    Although some people might say Trump was joking, he's been squawking about getting a third term in office since at least 2020.