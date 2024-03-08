PD: 1 dead, 1 in critical condition after Avondale apartment shooting; suspect charged

CBC

The St. John's Syrian community is grieving and expressing shock following the slaying this week of a mother of five children who went to police several months ago about alleged abuse at the hands of her husband.CBC News has confirmed that Nariman Abdul Alghafour was the woman found dead Tuesday morning inside an abandoned home on Liam Drive, a secluded gravel road in Outer Cove.It's also been confirmed that her husband, Ibrahim Alahmad, 36, who was under a court order to stay away from his wife