PD: 1 dead, 1 in critical condition after Avondale apartment shooting; suspect charged
PD: 1 dead, 1 in critical condition after Avondale apartment shooting; suspect charged
PD: 1 dead, 1 in critical condition after Avondale apartment shooting; suspect charged
OTTAWA — A family slain in a stabbing rampage at an Ottawa home late Wednesday threw a birthday party for the alleged suspect just days ago, says a religious leader who knew them. The father who survived the attack in which his wife and four children were killed was in "great shock" on Thursday, said Bhante Suneetha. The resident monk at Hilda Jayewardenaramaya Buddhist Monastery, which the family attended, said he visited his friend at the hospital. The father told Suneetha that nothing seemed
Larry Musgrave and his wife Carmen Musgrave, owners of ABM Ministries, were arrested last week
He was removed from the courtroom as victims testified at his sentencing hearing.
The Ohio Chick-fil-A owner drove over 400 miles to North Carolina to meet the teen, officials said.
An Israeli woman taken hostage by Hamas in Gaza has described the “hell” of being held captive, after her husband and daughter were murdered, telling CNN her captors would not allow her surviving young children to cry and tried to convince them they “had been forgotten.”
The boy’s mother was tired of his drinks being stolen by other students, officials say.
Sheldon Johnson has been arrested for the murder of Collin Small after body parts were found in a freezer. He recently appeared on the Joe Rogan show.
The St. John's Syrian community is grieving and expressing shock following the slaying this week of a mother of five children who went to police several months ago about alleged abuse at the hands of her husband.CBC News has confirmed that Nariman Abdul Alghafour was the woman found dead Tuesday morning inside an abandoned home on Liam Drive, a secluded gravel road in Outer Cove.It's also been confirmed that her husband, Ibrahim Alahmad, 36, who was under a court order to stay away from his wife
A Saskatoon couple is going to prison after pleading guilty to filming themselves beating a man to death.Justice Mona Dovell accepted a joint sentencing submission this week from Crown prosecutor Lee Hnatiuk and lawyers Sarah Gryba and Shea Neudorf.They had recommended a 12-year sentence for Bret Rattlesnake and six years for Chelsea Swiftwolf after the pair pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the death of 22-year-old Trinity Squirrel. He died April 15, 2022.Squirrel's partner, Shanelle Crowe, had
Maurice Kelso Smith was convicted Monday of the capital murder of Darionne Burley, who was pregnant with their twin boys when he shot her in June 2020
Six people — four children and two adults — were killed in what Ottawa's police chief called a mass shooting inside a townhouse in the suburb of Barrhaven late Wednesday night. Calls to 911 started coming in at about 10:50 p.m., directing first responders to Berrigan Drive near Palmadeo Drive. It's a residential area close to two schools. Inside, emergency responders found six people dead and one injured person, who was taken to hospital. The identities of the deceased have not yet been confirme
OTTAWA — 7:07 p.m. Candles, flowers and teddy bears cover a table and two chairs that are sheltered by a gazebo in a park close to the slain family's home. A few dozen people stand silently to pay their respects at the neighbourhood vigil, some coming, some going as the evening stretches on. They walk up in pairs or small groups, some of which included children, to light a votive or place a bouquet. The only other light comes from nearby television cameras. ——— 6:22 p.m. Television cameras are s
Police officers in Macomb County, Michigan, went above and beyond to help a man in distress.
Austin Turner, 26, was allegedly struck during a Feb. 18 altercation at Tin Roof bar in Tenn., police say. His family has reportedly decided to take him off life support
Kelly Smith appears in court on trafficking charges following the disappearance of her six-year-old.
The man was charged with child abuse in 2012 when the child was 3 months old, the sheriff’s office said.
It happened on I-10 in southwest Louisiana, officials say.
OTTAWA — Blood spattered the sidewalk Thursday outside a suburban Ottawa home where police recovered the bodies of a mother, her four young children and a family friend from the aftermath of a vicious attack. Febrio De-Zoysa, a 19-year-old international student, faces six charges of first-degree murder in a case described by Ottawa police as possibly the worst mass killing the city has ever seen. "This was a senseless act of violence perpetrated on purely innocent people," said Ottawa police Chi
The 55-year-old woman was last seen exiting a vehicle carrying two trash bags of clothing and her phone, sheriff’s officials say.
The judge in the criminal trial of two Freedom Convoy organizers has dismissed a defence application and agreed to consider arguments that the two accused acted as co-conspirators.Following an extended break, Chris Barber and Tamara Lich returned to court virtually on Thursday to resume their trial.They're charged with mischief, intimidation and offences related to counselling others to break the law during the protest that took over downtown Ottawa for more than three weeks in early 2022.Their