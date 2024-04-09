PD: 13-year-old Phoenix boy killed in shooting while playing with Nerf guns
Police say a 13-year-old boy is dead after a shooting at a Phoenix apartment complex on Sunday afternoon.
Police say a 13-year-old boy is dead after a shooting at a Phoenix apartment complex on Sunday afternoon.
Orange County Corrections DepartmentOne man’s trip to the most magical place on earth ended with him bloodied, bruised, and behind bars earlier this year after he got wasted and made fun of a woman with Down Syndrome, sparking a bar brawl with her family.Brent George, 61, was arrested and charged with four counts of first-degree battery on the night of Jan. 25 after officers responded to reports of a fight at the Belle Vue Lounge, a 1930s-style speakeasy inside Disney World’s Boardwalk Inn.An in
Matthew Marsiglia has been charged with manslaughter in connection with the killing of Devin Repath
Complaints against Diddy allege sexual assault and sex trafficking — and some include allegations against other known figures.
The woman secretly recorded part of the alleged attack as she saw her phone under the bed and she feared she was going to be raped, jurors heard.
Lisa Niemi Swayze also spoke out about the hate she got after she remarried following her husband's death
The children are ages 2 and 4, officials said.
The woman was kidnapped at gunpoint at a public park, officials say.
Police are searching for Habibur Masum after a woman was fatally stabbed in broad daylight.
HALIFAX — A small Nova Scotia town that has struggled to tame its sometimes rowdy population of university students is considering advice from an unlikely source. Last week, the town of Wolfville — home to Acadia University — received a draft study that draws some lessons from the inquiry that investigated the 2020 Nova Scotia mass shooting that claimed 22 lives. The inquiry, formally known as the Mass Casualty Commission (MCC), found widespread failures in how the RCMP responded to the killings
Mei Huang Wolfe, the wife of Harris County Justice of the Peace Bob Wolfe, was charged with murder following the fatal dispute
DNA evidence identified a Virginia woman as the child’s mom, Chesapeake officials said.
Brian Dorsey has maintained a clean prison record for more than 17 years, his attorneys said in a petition.
Skylar Meade and Nicholas Umphenour were on the run for about 36 hours before being caught in the Twin Falls area.
The father of a boy killed in a dog attack in Edmonton says a flurry of negative public attention has impacted his ability to grieve the loss.Wesley Grist said his son, Kache Grist, was a loving empath who could walk into a room and give a comforting hug to anyone who needed it."He just had the biggest heart and didn't hold on to anger. "He's perfect. He's beautiful. He's the greatest thing. He's my best friend. I love my son," Grist said during a press conference held at a southside restaurant.
The two men knew each other since they were children and had been “lifelong” friends, Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar said.
Sixteen years after neighbours began complaining, Whitehorse bylaw has laid charges against the owner of a derelict property.The site on Lodgepole Lane remains piled with garbage, oil drums, disused vehicles and a collapsed building, after numerous fines and a clean-up order.Neighbours say black sludge and oil slick oozes from the yard in the summer, and it smells like fumes. "Every day I come home and that's the first thing I'm greeted with," nearby resident Kimpton Gagnon said. "This completel
Sota/TwitterAlexander Demidenko, a Russian man who helped hundreds of Ukrainians in Russia return home when the war began in 2022, has died in pre-trial detention, according to his lawyer.The activist died on April 5, according to Demidenko’s lawyer, Yelena Palimova. The attorney told Mediazona that she was not informed about his death until Monday, at which point she notified his family. The news follows multiple reports of his death from Russian outlets and a popular Telegram channel earlier o
Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis is pushing back on the latest attempt by former President Donald Trump and his co-defendants to disqualify her entire office from prosecuting the election subversion case in Georgia, according to a new court filing Monday.
TORONTO — A Toronto police officer would not have been visible to the man who ran him over because he was on the ground in the car's blind zone, a crash reconstructionist told jurors Monday. Det. Const. Jeffrey Northrup was knocked off balance and fell to the ground in an area in front of Umar Zameer's BMW that would have been blocked from Zameer's view by the car's engine hood, Barry Raftery testified. When the car started moving forward, "Officer Northrup was at a location where he would not b
Neal Katyal said the ex-president’s “last-ditch effort” is about to fall apart.